Free Fire: Total Gaming Tournament Play-ins overall standings and Grand Finals' teams 

The Play-ins of the Total Gaming Tournament, an invitational Free Fire event organized by Booyah, an online streaming platform, was concluded yesterday, on December 20th.

The Total Gaming Tournament consists of a prize pool of INR 2,00,000 and is scheduled from December 12th to December 26th.

Format of the Total Gaming Tournament

The coveted Total Gaming Tournament qualifiers had 36 teams divided into groups of three (A, B, C) of 12 teams each. The rosters competed in six matches across three sets of qualifiers. The Grand Finals saw the top three teams from each group participating to be crowned as the champion.

Teams placed between the fourth and seventh had another shot at qualifying for the finals via the Play-ins.

The Grand Finals is scheduled for December 26th, where the top 12 teams will battle it out for the title and massive prize pool.

Total Gaming Tournament play-ins standings

The Mafia Gang topped the Play-ins with 96 kill points and 173 points, followed by Total Gaming Esports with 60 kill points and 150 points. Call us Lords took the third position with 54 kill points and 122 points to round off the top teams.

UG Empire secured fifth place with 110 points, while Game Flame, Tonde Gamer, and Casual Gaming secured seventh, eighth, and 12th positions, respectively. Only the top three teams have qualified for the Grand Finals.

Teams Qualified to the Grand Finals of the Total Gaming Free Fire Tournament:

1. GZ Army (Group A Winner)

2. Subrata (Group A)

3. Slumber Queen (Group A)

4. TSG Mann (Group B Winner)

5. Boss Official (Group B)

6. TSG Daksh and Abhee (Group B)

7. Team Elite (Group C Winner )

8. 4 Unkown (Group C)

9. 4G Gamers (Group C)

10. Mafia Gang (Play-ins Winner)

11. Total Gaming Esports (Play-ins)

12. Call Us Lord (Play-ins)

The tournament is set to be streamed exclusively on Booyah India's official channel. Those who tune in to the Grand Finals on December 26th will win items worth 75,000 at the 75k viewers' milestone, 100,000 diamonds at the 100k viewers' juncture, and 125,000 diamonds at the 125k viewers' landmark, respectively.