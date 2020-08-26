Free Fire unlimited diamonds generator: All you need to know

In-game currencies are present in most games, and are used to make various transactions. Free Fire has two currencies — Diamond and Gold. To get their hands on exclusive items like costume bundles and character sets, the users are required to use diamonds.

Purchasing diamonds using real money is the only way to procure this currency in the game. They cost INR 80 for 100 units, INR 250 for 310 units, and so on. Spending money for this in-game currency is not a feasible option for every user, however.

But due to the desire for such items, players sometimes wander on to the wrong track, and resort to the usage of illegal hack tools like unlimited diamond generators. In this article, we talk about the legality of such apps.

What is the Free Fire unlimited diamond generator and is legal?

An unlimited diamonds generator tool

The unlimited diamond generator is an illicit tool that claims to provide the users with an infinite amount of diamonds, at no cost. The players must note that all such tools are fake, and the only legal way of obtaining diamonds is to purchase them in the game.

Also, the in-game currencies are stored on the server-side of Free Fire, so there is no question about this tool’s functionality.

The websites that claim to provide the users using the unlimited diamond generators generally load up the screen of users with bogus ads, and also consist of impossible human verification. Moreover, several sites ask the players to enter the account details, hence, carrying a risk of losing the account.

Therefore, the users are never recommended to use any tool like unlimited diamond generators. There are severe consequences if the players are found guilty of using such tools. Garena Free Fire has a stringent policy against cheating, and the accounts of the users will be banned.

So, users should not resort to the usage of illicit tools if they want to keep their accounts from being suspended. It is better to stay safe than to be sorry.