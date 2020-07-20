×
Free Fire to unveil complete 'Plan Bermuda' on 29th July 2020

Plan Bermuda (Image Credits: Mobile Mode Gaming)
Rabia Sayal
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 20 Jul 2020, 20:02 IST
Garena Free Fire has announced its latest campaign, called Plan Bermuda, to bring something exciting to the community. The developers had started giving hints regarding the same a while ago, on their social media platforms.

The interesting thing regarding the Plan Bermuda campaign is that Garena is not doing it alone, and will be collaborating with someone. The partners will be announced officially on 29th July 2020, and here is the complete timeline of the main updates of the campaign.

Free Fire Plan Bermuda hints

Plan Bermuda hints
Plan Bermuda hints

Recently, as per leaks, the new Bermuda 2.0 map — named Bermuda Remastered — was said to be releasing under this plan, and it is currently available to play in the OB23 advance server.

Here's a look at the revamped Bermuda map:

Bermuda 2.0 in OB23 update

It is worth noting that the expected release date of the OB23 update is also 29th July, which is the same date on which the collaboration is set to be announced. Hence, there are high chances that Plan Bermuda will be unveiled entirely along with the release of the next update.

There has, however, not been any official announcement regarding the release date of the Free Fire OB23 update yet by Garena. The servers will be taken down for maintenance before the update is released, and it will be available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple Store once servers are back.

Also read: Free Fire OB23 update - How to download and play Bermuda 2.0 map

Published 20 Jul 2020, 20:02 IST
