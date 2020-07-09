Free Fire Update: Purgatory Map returning to ranked mode on July 10

Garena released a new Free Fire update which brought back the Purgatory map to ranked mode.

Looking into the feedbacks of players, Garena announced its decision via a Facebook post.

Free Fire's new Purgatory Map update

Free Fire's 0.15.0 update has finally arrived in the game and players are very excited about the new features introduced in the latest update. Garena released Free Fire's 0.15.0 update on July 9 and it's available to download from the Google Play Store.

As mentioned above, a ton of exciting features have been added to the game after the latest Free Fire update and these new additions make the game more enjoyable and entertaining. Apart from all of this, the other major piece of news is that of the Purgatory map returning to the ranked mode.

Purgatory added back to ranked mode in Free Fire

The map was removed from the ranked matchmaking in one of the previous updates. But it seems like the fans didn't like the decision and after feedback from players, Garena has reversed its decision.

Image courtesy: Garena Free Fire

Addressing the re-introduction of the Purgatory map in the game, Garena posted this on their official Facebook page and stated:

Dear survivors, Thank you for your valued feedback via our in-game surveys and social media platforms. Taking your feedback into consideration, we will be bringing Purgatory back to Rank Mode! From 10th July, 12:30pm (GMT +5:30), Rank Mode will take place in 1 of the 3 maps randomly.

As mentioned in the statement, the players can push for their ranks in the Purgatory map from 10th July, 12:30 pm (GMT +5:30). However, players will not get an option to select between the three available maps and the map selection will take place randomly. Garena confirmed the same in their statement:

We are also working hard to improve your gameplay experience in all 3 maps as well. So do keep a look out for more changes and improvements to all 3 maps coming your way!

Update your game to the latest version and hop into your next ranked match to grab Booyah in the Purgatory map.