Free Fire welcomes Street Fighter’s Ryu and Chun-Li

Players can look forward to Street Fighter V content in Free Fire coming this July.

Garena today, June 1st, 2021, announced a global collaboration with Capcom to bring Street Fighter V content into Free Fire.

The collaboration unites two of the video games industry’s biggest hitters and continues Garena’s strategy to create fresh gaming experiences for the Free Fire community through collaborations with some of the world’s most well-loved brands.

Here comes a new challenger! Street Fighter arrives in Free Fire this July

Free Fire players can look forward to seeing Street Fighter fan favorites Ryu and Chun-Li when the collaboration goes live in July. Ryu and Chun-Li will be accompanied by plenty of exclusive content and experiences, including a full interface reskin, new activities, and plenty of themed experiences and collectibles.

“Street Fighter revolutionized fighting video games. It is a franchise many of us grew up with, playing as its iconic characters like Ryu and Chun-Li,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena. “Bringing a part of Street Fighter into Free Fire and welcoming Ryu and Chun-Li to Bermuda is something our players will enjoy.”

Catch the Free Fire x Street Fighter V collaboration reveal video: Free Fire X Street Fighter V Collaboration Video

Builds on Free Fire’s global collaboration strategy

Garena’s collaboration with Capcom builds on its strategy to continue elevating the Free Fire experience through collaborations with some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Garena recently announced collaborations to bring international football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and the Japanese anime series Attack on Titan into Free Fire.

Street Fighter is a fighting video game franchise developed and published by Capcom. It is one of the world’s highest-grossing video game franchises of all time and has sold 46 million units worldwide as of March 31st, 2021. Street Fighter V was released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in 2016.

Free Fire is an immersive battle royale game created specifically for mobile gamers. Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire achieved a record high of over 100 million peak daily active users in 2020.