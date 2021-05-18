Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore play-ins to take place on May 28, finals on May 30

The play-ins of the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) will take place on May 28 from 6:30 PM IST, while the finals will take place on May 30 from 6:30 PM IST.

The dates were changed to accommodate the global pandemic situation and local public health protocols.

18 teams from 11 regions across the world will compete to be crowned FFWS 2021 SG champions. The play-ins will see 9 teams competing for 3 spots in the finals. They will join the tournament’s top 9 seeds for a chance to win a share of the US$ 2,000,000 prize pool – Free Fire’s largest ever.

The dates for the play-ins of the FFWS 2021 SG were changed to accommodate the global pandemic situation and local public health protocols (Image via Garena)

Check out the official FFWS 2021 trailer below:

