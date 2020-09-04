Free Fire Plan Bermuda is now underway. The exclusive crossover between Money Heist and Free Fire is now live in-game for players to enjoy.

Experience Plan Bermuda the moment you enter Free Fire

Players will be met with The Professor's latest plan as soon as they start the game. From the lobby to the aeroplane and airdrop, Money Heist themes will be seen at every step of Free Fire.

Join Plan Bermuda with all-new Money Heist in-game activities from 6 September and a limited time Money Printing Event from 13 September

Players can participate in a special Money Printing Event where they can earn unique rewards based on milestones of money printed throughout the event. To help earn bigger rewards, they'll also be able to boost the printing speed in three different ways: (1) completing daily event quests, (2) enlisting the help of their friends, and (3) adding Printer Fuel Tokens which can be found in-game.

The faster the printer operates, the more money it prints.

Deck your character out with the exclusive Money Heist x Free Fire collection

Players will now have more options to deck their characters out with the latest Money Heist x Free Fire collection.

The collection includes the classic red jumpsuit outfit seen in the Netflix Original Series as well as two exclusive outfits inspired by the Free Fire x Money Heist partnership: the Plan Bermuda Shinobi and Kunoichi, and Plan Bermuda Street.

Plan Bermuda Shinobi and Kunoichi outfits

Plan Bermuda Street outfits

The eagerly-anticipated new game mode, Money Heist, will be available to players from 20 September.

The all-new Money Heist game mode

In the Money Heist game mode, two teams of four players go head to head in a race against the opposing side to print the target amount of money in the allotted time.

Players collect money by activating and occupying Money Printers placed in set locations across the map. Once a Money Printer is occupied, they'll also need to defend the surrounding area as the opposing team can take them over to earn money for themselves. The team that collects the target amount of money first or with the most amount of money as the time runs out wins.

Players can find all of the details on Plan Bermuda both on Facebook and the dedicated Plan Bermuda event page. Here, they'll be able to watch the first of a three-part cinematic web series that reveals how The Professor recruited Free Fire characters and planned for his greatest heist.

Free Fire

Plan Bermuda Event Page

Free Fire players are also invited to take part in an interactive video, where they can choose their adventure and uncover different endings for themselves. They can also share their endings and receive an exclusive in-game reward.