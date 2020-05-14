GTA 5 free on Epic Games Store: Start date, end date & time revealed

GTA 5 set to release on Epic Games Store today (Image Credits: FunChap)

GTA 5 is all set to make its way into the Epic Games Store today for a limited period of time. The popular GTA franchise game can now be claimed for free as a result of the GTA V - Epic Games store collaboration.

Epic games launcher periodically releases free games to be downloaded for a limited period. Soon after rumours spread that the Epic games store had a mystery game that was all set to unlock in a few hours, multiple leaks have since confirmed the game to be GTA 5.

A countdown for GTA 5 release on Epic Games store has begun.

When will GTA 5 release on Epic Games Store?

The game will be available for download from May 15th, 8:30 PM GMT to May 21st 2020 for free. The download will also include access to GTA Online.

If you haven't been able to grab a copy of GTA 5, the Epic Games store launch is probably something you would not want to miss.

The current GTA online scene has seen a pretty interesting turn of events with an anonymous "Alien Group" taking over the top of Mount Chiliad and causing a ruckus all around the infamous Los Santos.

Inspite of getting launched on PC over five years ago, GTA 5 remains one of the most popular games on Steam, boasting a ton of active players.

The Epic games twitter account accidentally sent out a tweet that has now confirmed its release. However, as soon as the company reps figured out their mistake, the tweet was quickly taken down.

The advertisement in itself was deleted. But the GTA 5 enthusiasts were quick enough to grab a copy of the screenshot and the tweet that confirms GTA 5' release on Epic Games store today.

A Popular name in the GTA community 'Wario64' re-tweeted Epic's original promotional banner that has been making it's round online.