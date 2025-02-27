Frostpunk 2 Roadmap for 2025 revealed: All upcoming DLCs and content

The 11 bit studios team has revealed the Frostpunk 2 Roadmap for 2025, and it is packed to the brim with exciting content, new features, and a tangible timeline. While you have been playing Stewards of New London and leading your people to salvation (or their doom), the developers have been at work building upon the game.

As of now, two major patches, v1.1 and v1.2, are live. They have introduced numerous QoL improvements and fixed several issues. However, moving forward, new DLCs will be launching alongside a major content update and the official release for the console. Without ado, here is what you can expect from the Frostpunk 2 Roadmap for 2025.

Frostpunk 2 Roadmap for 2025 confirms three DLCs, free content update, and console launch

Since the launch of Frostpunk 2 in September of 2024, the community has grown. Hardships have been endured, and Cities have thrived despite the bitter cold. Although some leaders have failed and let their City crumble due to Civil Wars, the wheels of progress cannot be slowed; the snow cannot stop what has been set in motion.

With the advent of the new year, the Frostpunk 2 Roadmap for 2025 features four major landmarks of progress and ingenuity. This is what you can expect to see added to the game by this year's end:

May 8, 2025 - A day to be remembered: a Free Major Content Update that will adjust the City’s management, paying homage to the order established by the first New Londoners.

- A day to be remembered: a that will adjust the City’s management, paying homage to the order established by the first New Londoners. Summer 2025 – A grand undertaking: the Console Port - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

– A grand undertaking: the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Autumn 2025 – Reaching the Spectrum DLC , which may help us learn more about ourselves and the people of our great city in more ways than one.

– Reaching the , which may help us learn more about ourselves and the people of our great city in more ways than one. Aurora 2025 (DLC) - TBA

Aside from the Free Major Content Update, the developers have yet to announce the official release date for the Console Port and Spectrum DLC. As for the Aurora DLC, nothing has been mentioned yet. Nevertheless, if you have purchased the Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition, you will get them all for free.

Lastly, while the Frostpunk 2 Roadmap for 2025 is mostly limited to this year, there is another DLC planned for 2026. No information regarding this DLC has been made available to the public. However, taking into account that the first DLC goes live in the Autumn of 2025, the 2026 one may follow suit.

