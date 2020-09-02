Create
Full list of games banned by Indian government under section 69a
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 02 Sep 2020, 18:49 IST
News
The Ministry of Information and Technology invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act have banned 118 popular apps and games including two of the most popular battle royale games PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

The official press release read

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.
In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices.

  1. Cyber Hunter

  2. Cyber Hunter Lite
  3. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  4. Super Mecha Champions
  5. LifeAfter
  6. Dawn of Isles
  7. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  8. Chess Rush
  9. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  10. PUBG MOBILE LITE
  11. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  12. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  13. Dank Tanks
  14. Warpath
  15. Game of Sultans
  16. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  17. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  18. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  19. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
  20. Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  21. Murderous Pursuits
  22. Mobile Legends: Pocket
  23. "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  24. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  25. AFK Arena
  26. Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  27. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  28. Mafia City Yotta Games
  29. Onmyoji NetEase Games
  30. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  31. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  32. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  33. Soul Hunters
  34. Rules of Survival
Published 02 Sep 2020, 18:49 IST
