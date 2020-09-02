The Ministry of Information and Technology invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act have banned 118 popular apps and games including two of the most popular battle royale games PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

The official press release read

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.

In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices.

Full list of games banned by Indian government under section 69a

Cyber Hunter Cyber Hunter Lite Knives Out-No rules, just fight! Super Mecha Champions LifeAfter Dawn of Isles Ludo World-Ludo Superstar Chess Rush PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik PUBG MOBILE LITE Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon Dank Tanks Warpath Game of Sultans Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game Road of Kings- Endless Glory Murderous Pursuits Mobile Legends: Pocket "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC MARVEL Super War NetEase Games AFK Arena Creative Destruction NetEase Games Crusaders of Light NetEase Games Mafia City Yotta Games Onmyoji NetEase Games Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games Soul Hunters Rules of Survival