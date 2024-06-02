G2 Esports is your 100th Counter-Strike champion, defeats Vitality at IEM Dallas 2024

G2 Esports has emerged as the 100th Counter-Strike champion after defeating Vitality at the IEM Dallas 2024 finals. After a hard-fought third map, the team overcame its opponents. Sheer firepower from Stewie2k, NiKo, and huNter proved vital for the squad. Moreover, m0nesy's AWP-ing and the brilliant gameplay displayed by nexa helped the team secure multiple rounds.

G2's match against Vitality on May 2, 2024, spanned all three maps. Its performance was one to remember as the match went into overtime on the second map, Anubis, and things started looking slippery for G2, but the team survived and flourished before going into Nuke.

G2 Esports defeats Vitality at IEM Dallas to claim the CS2 trophy on American soil

G2 Esports winning its first Counter-Strike 2 trophy on American soil at IEM Dallas was fascinating. While the team showcased brilliant gameplay on Map 1, Inferno, Anubis slipped out of its hands in the blink of an eye.

ZywOo, Spinx, and mezii put up a rather surprising performance, shutting down G2 with their firepower and strategic timing on Map 2. The map went into overtime, and at some moments, it looked like the squad could close it with a win. However, ultimately, it was Vitality who was superior and came out on top, ensuring that the match would go to Map 3.

The third map, Nuke, didn't see as close a game as Anubis. In fact, the map ended with a 13-8 scoreline in favor of the European org. However, Vitaly members like apEX, ZywOo, and mezii had proven to be problematic for G2. Fortunately, NiKo, Stewie2k, and hunter were absolutely priceless whenever they found themselves in a troublesome situation.

In fact, the defensive strategy put in place by NiKo seemed near unbreakable as Vitality scrambled and tried to secure the site. The final round came down to a flawless victory on the back of a low-buy.

Stewie2 had just returned this season after a long hiatus, replacing G2's IGL HooXi. He managed to take two frags in the final round after many important contributions, as the rest of the team — including NiKo, and hunter — shut down Vitaliy's attack completely without losing a player.

