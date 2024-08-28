G2 Esports, Warner Bros. reveal G2 Esports x Batman streetwear collection

As part of its ongoing partnership with Warner Bros., Berlin-based esports organization G2 Esports has launched the G2 Esports x Batman Capsule Collection, a limited-edition streetwear line featuring the Dark Knight and the popular G2 brand.

The collection includes a drop shoulder hoodie, an oversized tee, a sherpa fleece jacket, and custom windbreaker. The organization says each item in this new drop features “a unique and subtle design with nods to both G2 Esports and the renowned DC Super Hero.”

Fans interested in picking up the new collection will be able to get their hands on it for the first time in person at the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) Summer Finals on August 31, before it launches more widely online on September 2.

G2 Esports x Batman Capsule Collection is the second collaboration between the esports organization and Warner Bros.

G2's newest collab will feature Batman and other DC characters (Image via G2 Esports)

This isn't the first time that a competitive esports organization has partnered with main stream comics either, as we saw with Team Liquid when they partnered with Marvel in 2019 and FaZe Clan creating their own comic book with DC in 2021.

The G2 Esports x Batman Capsule Collection represents the second collaboration between G2 Esports and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Previously, they worked together on The Joker and Superman Prestige Jerseys for G2’s League of Legends and Counter-Strike teams.

Sabrina Ratih, COO of G2 Esports, said:

“G2 fans and our teams already had the pleasure of wearing iconic jerseys based on DC’s Superman and The Joker in 2023, and now our new G2 x Batman Capsule Collection has emerged from the shadows, offering casual and stylish options with subtle designs that emulate the Dark Knight himself.

“This is a dream partnership for G2, and we’re honored to be a part of the 85th-anniversary celebrations for such a legendary character. This is an incredible opportunity to continue bringing together the worlds of esports, comics and entertainment with a collection our fans will feel proud to wear.”

The G2 x Batman Capsule Collection will be available for purchase at the LEC Finals in Munich, Germany, on August 31, before launching online on the G2 Esports website on September 2.

