Galaxy Racer Esports announces Free Fire roster

In the last few weeks, many Indian esports organizations and an international esports organization announced their Free Fire roster.

Now Galaxy Racer Esports, another international organization, has announced a roster for upcoming tournaments. The announcement came through its social media handles.

Galaxy Racer Esports Free Fire India roster

GXR Vasiyo CRJ7- Leader

GXR Golden- Rusher

GXR BarcaBoi- Assaulter

GXR Aman- Sniper

GXR Maryx- Sniper

Vasiyo CRJ7 and Golden represented Total Gaming Esports in the Free Fire Continental Series, Asia. Vasiyo also won the Best Fragger and Best Play of the Year award in the Fire India Esports Awards.

Vasiyo CRJ7

Galaxy Racer Esports is a Dubai based Esports organization and also one of the fastest-growing outfits. They have a total of 10 rosters boasting professionals from 22 countries.

They have a presence in different gaming titles such as CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rocket League, and Fortnite.

Galaxy Racer Esports is also the youngest organization to get featured on CNN. The organization is well-known for organizing Dubai's Girl Gamers Festival, which currently has over 45 Esports athletes.

They stepped into India by acquiring PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia finals winner, Team Celtz. In September 2020, they merged their PUBG Mobile team with another successful team named SynerGE.

Free Fire is the most downloaded game of 2020, with more than 265 million downloads. A great percentage of these downloads came from India. Their recently concluded Continental Series, Asia, was watched by more than 1.5 million viewers in India. This was a staggering record.

To encash on the popularity, Free Fire India Esports announced that they would organize four major tournaments with a total prize pool of more than 2 crore INR in the country in 2021.

The four major tournaments are the Free Fire India Championship (Spring and Fall) and Free Fire Pro League (Summer and Winter). Apart from official tournaments, Qualcomm and Jio also announced their respective events with a prize pool of 50 lakhs and 12.5 lakh, respectively.