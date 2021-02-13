6 teams qualify for finals as Galaxy Racer Esports tops the Group A standings of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational

The Group A matches of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational have come to an end. At the end of the four matches Galaxy Racer eSports have topped the overall leaderboard with 47 points. Following them closely in second place was Enigma Gaming with 42 points, while Non-Stop Gaming ended up taking third place with 41 points.

Group A League stage overall standings

Through these 4 matches of the Group A League Stage a total of 6 teams out of the competing twelve have qualified for the finals. Teams develop extraordinary skills and put forth top tier gameplay to qualify for the finals.

Qualified Teams for the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational Finals from Group A:

1.) Galaxy Racer Esports: 47 points

2.) Enigma Gaming: 42 points

3.) Non-Stop Gaming: 41 points

4.) Total Gaming: 40 points

5.) Lokesh Gamers (Team LR7):40 points

6.) Villain Gaming: 37 points

These six teams will battle it out in the Finals with the other six teams who will qualify from Group B.

The first match of the Day played in Bermuda was won by Lokesh Gamer (Team LR7) where the player Vishal from the team clutched in the final zone to secure his team a victory. The second match on Purgatory Villan Gaming emerged as the winners by securing a comfortable Booyah with 9 Kills to their name.

The third match however was won by the famous team Total Gaming who displayed tremendous survival skills to secure the Booyah. This performance helped them climb into the points table to secure a spot in the top six.

The final match of the Group A League Stage was do or die for a lot of teams. At the end of the match, Non-Stop Gaming held their nerve and secured a dominating Booyah in the final match to ensure the third-place finish in the overall leaderboards.

Through consistent performances in all the 4 matches Galaxy Racers and Enigma gaming were still able to maintain their 1st and 2nd spot, proving that consistency trumps moments of glories.

With these six teams qualified it would be intriguing to see which teams among the Group B contenders prepare for the Finals. The list of teams in Group B is stacked as well, and the competition between them will be fierce.

Group B teams

Mutantz

Ankush ff

Gyan Gaming

Nayeem Alam

CRP gaming

FORCE 1 ESPORTS

Noble ESPORTS

Dev Alone

As Gaming

Kar98k Army

TSG Army

Team Chaos

Group B schedule:

Schedule

League Stage (Day 1): 13th February, 2021 3:40 PM IST

Group B

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Finals Schedule:

Finals: 14th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Match 5 - Purgatory

Match 6 - Kalahari