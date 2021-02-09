Game development is also about the next generation of gaming and creating a legacy that leaves a lasting impression: Charu Desodt, Production Director at INT./NIGHT, and BAFTA Breakthrough UK 2014 finalist

When it comes to bringing a video game together, a producer’s role is often overlooked.

There are many nuances in video game production, and for someone like Charu Desodt, it is an all too familiar territory. The Production Director at INT./NIGHT and BAFTA Breakthrough UK 2014 finalist has been a part of the video game industry for many years.

In an exclusive interview with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Charu Desodt opens up about her journey in the industry and what it takes to be a video game producer who strives to make titles very much outside the box.

Here is an excerpt of that conversation.

Q. Ma’am, first thing’s first. Can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and the journey that led you to Microsoft Studio Lift London, a BAFTA award, and now a Production Director at Interior/Night.

Charu Desodt: The original plan was to go into finance or management consultancy, but then I rediscovered games when I was at university. However, after completing my studies in maths and engineering, I got lucky and landed my first job as a games programmer at Sony’s London Studio.

My first task was to develop an audio-driven prototype for an action-adventure RPG. Living through the highs and lows of taking a game from inception to a billion-dollar franchise taught me a lot about creative ambition, dedication, and luck!

Since then, I have earned my stripes developing console and mobile games at a mix of studios, from Xbox and PlayStation to start-up independents.

Q. You were one of the eighteen Breakthrough UK finalists selected by BAFTA in 2014. How surprised were you with the selections? Or was it something that you had anticipated?

Charu Desodt: Being selected for the award was a fantastic surprise. BAFTA is synonymous with excellence and promoting best in class, so I’m honored to be recognized alongside such talented winners, especially as the award spans games, film, and TV.

Criticism in the creative arts can feel very personal, so to have been selected by established creative professionals is validation of your creativity and ability to make entertainment.

It will always be a career highlight for me and one that my non-gamer family and friends can instantly relate to.

Q. What would your advice be to the young, ambitious women of today who are trying to make it in the field?

Charu Desodt: You are precisely the one who should be shaping the future of video games. It still surprises some that 50% of those playing and spending money on video games are females, making creative and business sense to promote the female perspective in games development.

Without a doubt, video games are yet to reach their potential, and game developers should reflect their potential audience's diversity - which is everyone!

Crafting a game is complex, no matter who you are. You are operating at the messy, undefined bleeding edge where imagination collides with evolving technology and player interactions. But, this is exactly why every day feels like a fresh challenge (in a good way).