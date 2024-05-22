“Games before… CEOs?”: Helldivers 2 new CCO jokes about recent position change and community engagement

Arrowhead Game Studios, the developer behind Helldivers 2 is all set to make some big changes at the company. CEO Johan Pilestedt is stepping down to take over the role of CCO. He has picked Shams Jorjani to be the new CEO of AGS. As the new Chief Creative Officer, Pilestedt should be able to devote more time to taking Helldivers 2 forward.

Fans are excited about the change, with Pilestedt also seen joking with the community on X. Here's what he had to say when asked about stepping down to focus on games:

“Games before… CEOs?”

New Helldivers 2 CCO jokes about recent position change

Following Pilestedt's announcement a fan quickly shed light on how big of an announcement this is. The community holds the view that the CEO taking a smaller role to be more involved with the games is a huge step. Pilestedt wrote back with a sarcastic yet inspiring response.

This news comes shortly after Helldivers 2's account linking controversy recently saw the game's Steam reviews drop down to overwhelmingly negative. The problem has since been fixed, and the game no longer requires you to link your Steam account with PSN. The developers behind HD2 have always been very receptive to what the community has to say.

Now that the former CEO will be more closely involved with everything, it'll be exciting to see where HD2 goes from here. The Second Galactic War is still going strong, and a lot of players are waiting in anticipation to see how events evolve over the coming weeks. With Pilestedt involved closely, things could escalate a lot faster than fans expect them to.

One member of the HD2 community asked the former CEO whether he would be more involved in weapon rebalancing to which Pilestedt said yes. So, we can expect to see some much-needed changes over the coming weeks. It'll be interesting to see how the meta evolves because of this.

The former CEO has said that being on the business side of things took him away from the gaming side of things. With the pressure of running the company off his shoulders, Pilestedt could bring a lot of much-needed innovation to the table for HD2. It'll be interesting to see where AGS goes from here.

