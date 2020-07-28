Pros react to potential PUBG Mobile ban in India (Ft Mortal, Scout, Thug)

As per the Indian government's recent decision to prevent data theft and potential privacy policy violations by apps that are operated by Chinese companies, PUBG Mobile is going to be inspected for probable threats. This announcement has been misinterpreted by a lot of PUBG Mobile fans, to an extent creating panic in the community.

And now, top names like TSMentGHATAK, 8Bit_Thug, Rakazone Gaming and Mortal have shared their opinions on the same. Ghatak believes that any decision by the government should be respected, but for the moment, there is cause for optimism.

Here in his tweet regarding the issue:

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the possibility of a PuBgm ban in india.Whatever result comes out of this investigation we will have to abide by it and have faith in our government. All we need to do is be positive and not overthink it. — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) July 27, 2020

Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit_Thug, believes that it is not upon us to decide the result. However, we should be prepared for the worst, even while praying for a decision favouring the community.

Here's his tweet about the same:

So @PUBGMOBILE is gonna be the next one ? Lets hope for the best and prepared for the worst. — ANIMESH AGARWAL (@8bit_thug) July 27, 2020

Rishab Karanwal, aka Rakazone Gaming — who has been Streamer of the Year — also shared his views on the matter. He believes that a ban on PUBG Mobile would not just affect those relying on the game, but the whole community. His tweet says:

PUBG ban will not only effect the pubg content creators & streamers but also the whole the community. — Rishab Karanwal (@rakazonegaming) July 27, 2020

Mortal, being the face of the Indian PUBG Mobile community, noted that the game, for now, has only come under the radar as a potential threat, which isn't proven yet. The government would continue monitoring the status, but the chances of a ban are very less.

Even Scout shared a similar opinion, and according to him, it is the audience that is overreacting to the matter more than need be.

Popular PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo Gaming reacted to the matter and said that he is not entirely dependant on a single game. As long as he's a professional streamer, he will continue sharing different games like GTA 5, or something that the audience loves.

PUBG Mobile not the only game being inspected

PUBG Mobile isn't the only game in the list, as other popular games like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are also under the scanner. For now, there's nothing to panic over. As voiced by the personalities above, fans must be optimistic and hope that results favour both the nation and gamers/streamers.