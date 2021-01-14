Garena announces its first Indian tournament of 2020 – the Free Fire Titan Invitational (FFTI)

The two-day, direct-invite tournament will take place online on January 16 and 17.

The 12 invited teams will battle for a share of the INR 25,00,000 prize pool across two legs – Clash Squad Mode on Day 1 and Squad Battle Royale Mode on Day 2. It promises plenty of high-caliber competitive action, with a line-up featuring stars such as VasiyoCRJ, Pahadi, ScoutOP, and FozyAjay.

Free Fire Titan Invitational (FFTI)

Garena will be kicking off 2021 in true Free Fire fashion! The leading global game developer and publisher today announced the Free Fire Titan Invitational (FFTI), a fully-online direct-invite Free Fire tournament that will be the battle royale game’s first esports event in India this year.

Taking place from January 16 to 17, the two-day tournament will feature 12 of the region’s top teams as they battle for a share of the massive INR 25,00,000 prize pool.

The FFTI aims to promote the incredible talent in the region while also laying the foundation for engaging the Free Fire community. With household names like ScoutOP, VasiyoCRJ, Pahadi, and FozyAjay just a few of the invited, fans can be sure to expect plenty of high-caliber competitive action.

Schedule and format

The FFTI will be played across two modes – Clash Squad Mode and Squad Battle Royale Mode. Day 1 of the tournament will feature the invited teams competing in the Clash Squad Mode.

There will be INR 5,00,000 up for grabs on Day 1, with the winner taking home INR 3,00,000. Day 2 will see the invited teams compete in the Squad Battle Royale Mode for a total prize pool of INR 20,00,000. The winner for this round will walk away with INR 10,00,000.

Invited teams

The participating teams include some of the best players from across the country:

Total Gaming Noble Esports Team Elite Galaxy Racers XTZ Esports Marcos Gaming 4 Unknown FutureStation Esports Team Chaos TSGxScout AFF Esports Team S8UL

Fans can tune-in and witness this mega two-day tournament through the live broadcasts hosted on the Free Fire Esports India YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as on BOOYAH.