Garena announces the Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars

Garena has announced the Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars, Free Fire’s first-ever esports tournament for the South Asia region.

Taking place on 6 February, the tournament will feature some of the gaming community’s favorite Free Fire personalities from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The Free Fire community has continued to expand in South Asia and across the world, with the mobile battle royale game being the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020, according to App Annie.

Through the Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars, Garena will look to continue its efforts to delight its fast-growing South Asian community with exciting Free Fire content and to support and develop the incredible online community in the region.

Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars Format

The Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars will feature a total of 12 teams. Each team will be led by one of the top 3 streamers from each of the 4 participating nations – chosen by public voting – in this epic clash to determine the best in the region.

The 12 teams will compete in the Battle Royale Squad mode for a slice of the 1 million diamond prize pool. The ultimate winner of this star-studded tournament will receive 500,000 in-game diamonds. The first and second runners-up will be awarded 300,000 and 200,000 diamonds respectively.

Invited Teams

The Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars will feature some of the most popular streamers and personalities from across South Asia.

The team captains for each nation are:

Advertisement

India

Total Gaming (19.4 Million YT Subs)

Desi Gamers (7.8 Million YT Subs)

Two-Side Gamers (6.85 Million YT Subs)

Bangladesh

GamingwithNayeem (1.6 Million YT Subs)

Illusionist YT (479K YT Subs)

Gaming With Zihad (698K YT Subs)

Nepal

Sooneeta (3.26 Million YT Subs)

Bshow Mgr (399K YT Subs)

Tonde Gamer (2.37 Million YT Subs)

Pakistan

RKG ARMY (1.77 Million YT Subs)

Unusual Gamer (81K YT Subs)

The Skinzo FF (75.5K YT Subs)

Broadcast Details

Fans can witness all the high-octane action by tuning in to the live broadcasts of the Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars. These will be hosted on Free Fire Esports India YouTube and Facebook, Free Fire Bangladesh Official YouTube and Facebook as well as on BOOYAH!.

To cater to the diverse South Asian community, the matches will be streamed with live commentary in 5 languages – Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali and Urdu.