Garena announces the Free Fire Tri-Series, its largest Esports tournament for South Asia.

Garena has announced the Free Fire Tri-Series, the mobile battle royale game’s largest esports tournament in South Asia. The high-octane tournament will bring together the top 18 Free Fire teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Each nation is represented by the top six teams in its respective domestic league – the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring, Free Fire Bangladesh Championship, and Free Fire Pakistan League.

Kicking off on 9 April, the Free Fire Tri-Series will have the 18 teams compete in a thrilling six-day battle to determine who proceeds to the Grand Finals on 25 April and claim the lion's share of the $50,000 prize pool.

The Free Fire community has continued to expand in South Asia and across the world, with the mobile battle royale game the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020 and 2019.

Through the Free Fire Tri-Series, Garena aims to continue its efforts to delight its fast-growing South Asian community with exciting Free Fire esports content and support and develop incredible talent in the region.

The Free Fire Tri-Series will also help strengthen the connection fans have with their teams as they watch them battle for glory and national pride.

Tournament Format

The Free Fire Tri-Series promises to provide an action-packed April for teams and fans. The tournament will feature a total of 18 teams competing in Battle Royale Squad mode.

Each team will be split into three groups and will face off against each other twice across six match days. At the end of Day 6, all scores will be pooled, and the top 12 teams will proceed to the Grand Finals on 25 April.

The ultimate winner of this tournament will receive the lion’s share of the $50,000 prize pool.

The schedule for the Free Fire Tri-Series is as follows:

Match Day 1 – 9 April

Match Day 2 – 10 April

Match Day 3 – 11 April

Match Day 4 – 16 April

Match Day 5 – 17 April

Match Day 6 – 18 April

Qualified Teams

The Free Fire Tri-Series will feature the best teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh domestic leagues.

Free Fire Tri-Series - Qualified Teams

India

Galaxy Racer Team Chaos Team Elite Sixth Sense Last Breath Nemesis

Pakistan

Team TG Demons Pride Revengers No chance House of Blood HotShot

Bangladesh

Agent Exp The JawBreakers TM Swag Riot B26 Mystics Extreme Ex

Free Fire World Series

The Free Fire Tri-Series will prove an excellent testing ground for the top teams in each of these regions before selected teams depart to Singapore for the Free Fire World Series 2021, held from 22 May to 29 May.

These titans will get a unique opportunity to globally represent their nation at this pinnacle event for Free Fire Esports.

Broadcast Details

Catch all the high-octane action by tuning in to the live broadcasts of the Free Fire Tri-Series.

This will be hosted on Free Fire Esports India YouTube and Facebook, Free Fire Bangladesh Official YouTube and Facebook, and on BOOYAH!, with live commentary in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Bangla.