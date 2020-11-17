Garena announces two Free Fire online events – Streamer Kombat 5.0 and BOOYAH! Cup

In the true spirit of Diwali, Garena will look to bring people together through two exciting new online Free Fire events on BOOYAH!, Free Fire’s all-in-one platform for gaming videos:

Streamer Kombat 5.0, which will go live tomorrow, 18 November, on the BOOYAH! official channel from 3 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST

BOOYAH! Cup, BOOYAH!’s first ever esports invitational tournament, which will take place from 23 to 26 November

Free Fire and esports fans from across the country are invited to tune in to the Free Fire India Official channel on BOOYAH! to catch the action and stand the chance to win exciting Free Fire item drops.

Streamer Kombat 5.0 Tournament Format

Streamer Kombat 5.0 will see 24 prominent Free Fire streamers face off against each other in the classic battle royale game mode. The participants competing in this event include the following 20 BOOYAH! streamers and 4 streamers from the Free Fire partner programme.

The tournament will comprise 6 back-to-back squad matches where the participants stand to win Free Fire diamonds from a total prize pool of 25,000 diamonds.

First Place: 12,500 diamonds

Second Place: 7,500 diamonds

Third Place: 5,000 diamonds

The grand finals will be cast by Aura Gaming and Total Gaming, the latter of whom is Free Fire’s largest live streamer in India with a whopping 15.6 million YouTube subscribers. Viewers who tune in to the BOOYAH! India Official channel on BOOYAH! stand to win exciting Free Fire item drops, including 10,000 diamonds, 150 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crates (at the 15,000-viewer milestone), and 20 character drops of K (at the 25,000-viewer milestone).

BOOYAH! Cup Tournament Format

The BOOYAH! Cup is the first-ever esports invitational tournament for BOOYAH!. The event brings together the best teams in India, including the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) finalists Total Gaming eSports, CRX-Elite, and many more. The tournament format will consist of two qualifier rounds and one set of play-ins. Of the 24 total teams participating, the top 12 teams post qualifiers will compete for a grand prize pool of INR 1,00,000.

First Place: INR 60,000

Second Place: INR 30,000

Third Place: INR 10,000

The tournament will also be cast by renowned streamers like Gaming Aura, MambaSR, and Evil. Viewers who tune into the BOOYAH! India official channel can win exciting Free Fire item drops such as 30,000 diamonds and 500 Gun Crates.

