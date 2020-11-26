Garena Free Fire crosses 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube, videos most viewed from India

Free Fire, a title developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena, has been the front runner when it comes to views on YouTube.

With the advent of cutting edge smartphone technology and the recent surge in mobile gaming and esports, mobile gaming titles have been racking up huge numbers in terms of views on various streaming platforms.

Let's have a conversation around the rise of mobile gaming, & let's start with talking about the rise of Garena Free Fire on YouTube.



Since its release in 2017, Free Fire has consistently increased in viewership on YouTube; Free Fire has racked up over 100B lifetime views.



In a detailed Twitter post, Ryan Wyatt, Head of Gaming at YouTube, today spoke about the growth of mobile gaming on YouTube, especially Free Fire.

He mentioned that:

So, where is a lot of our viewership coming from? India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam are leaning into watching mobile gaming video now more than ever.



Garena Free Fire crosses 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube

According to Wyatt, Free Fire had its big breakthrough in 2019, two years after the game was launched in 2017. The title became the fourth most-watched mobile game in 2019, beating several other popular mobile gaming titles.

The greatest leap for the game came in the year 2020, where it shattered many viewership records and peaked at an all-time high in the month of October.

Among the countries that had the most viewership in mobile gaming on YouTube, India topped the charts with a viewership share of 26.2%. Following them were the other countries with a share of 17% in viewership.

In third place was the South American country Brazil, where the title Free Fire is the most popular with a share of 16.5%.

List of Countries with Mobile Gaming Viewership Percentage Share on YouTube

India: 26.2%

Other Countries: 17%

Brazil: 16.5%

Indonesia: 12.9%

Vietnam: 8.5%

Thailand: 5.7%

Mexico: 5%

Bangladesh:2.2%

Morocco: 2.1%

Argentina: 2%

Colombia :1.8%

YouTube Gaming

The most viewed esports event on YouTube based on mobile gaming was the Latino Americo League with a total peak concurrent viewership of 1.1 Million users. The event garnered a total of 15.7 million views on the platform.

With this outstanding growth, mobile gaming is all set to break new records and touch new heights in the coming years. Ryan Wyatt had promised to share more stats on YouTube Gaming next month.