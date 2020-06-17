Garena Free Fire: Desert Eagle among weapons added to training mode

Garena Free fire has finally added new weapons to the game's Training Island.

The wildly-popular Desert Eagle is among a host of weapons added to the training mode.

Theupdatedgamers FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Desert Eagle, the much-loved pistol, to be added to the Training Island

Recently, many Free Fire players have been asking publishers Garena to include the new pistol, Desert Eagle, to the game's Training Island. And the company finally heeded their words, while also including melee weapons to the fold in Free Fire, releasing a slew of new weapons to the game on June 15, i.e, Monday.

Also read: Best names for Pet Falcon in Free Fire

Desert Eagle and other new weapons in Free Fire training mode

Garena made the much-awaited announcement on Free Fire Mania on Monday, and we take a detailed look at the weapons that have been added:

Weapons ability:

Desert Eagle: The Desert Eagle is a hand-pistol which uses HG ammo. The weapon has a damage of 90 over short-range and 53 over medium range, with a medium rate of fire and high accuracy. The weapon is especially good for close range in Free Fire.

Bat: The bat is a melee weapon in Garena Free Fire. It has a damage of 63 on the body, and high accuracy. The weapon can only be used in close combat.

Also read: PS5 design up in the air?

Katana: The Katana has a damage of 66 on the body and 200 on the head, and high accuracy. It is a melee-type weapon, best used over close range, and can also be used as a shield to protect the player in Free Fire.

Advertisement

Grenade: This is a throwable weapon in Free Fire. It has very high area damage, while the damage itself depends on the distance between enemy and grenade area. However, it has the lowest accuracy in Free Fire.

Also read: List of pet names in Free Fire

Pan: It is also a melee weapon, and most players use it as a shield to protect themselves from enemy bullets. The pan has does give users 62 damage, and high accuracy.

Parang: The Parang is a melee weapon in Free Fire, and can be used as a sword or shield to protect the player. The Parang provides a damage of 66 on the body, and high accuracy.