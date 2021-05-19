Garena Free Fire retains 3rd spot for most downloads in April 2021, PUBG Mobile falls out of top 10

Free Fire, by Garena, was launched in 2017 and has become one of the most successful mobile games in the world. Free Fire's intense gameplay, excellent graphics, and flourishing community are the primary reasons behind its resounding success.

In some more good news for the title, according to Sensor Tower, a data analysis firm, Free Fire has retained the third position in the overall downloads list for April. However, the game slipped one position in the Google Play Store downloads and now sits in third place.

Top mobile games by downloads for April 2021 (Image via sensor tower)

Free Fire, COD Mobile rise, PUBG Mobile falls

Bridge Race by Supersonic Studios topped the list for the most downloads in April 2021 with 28 million installs worldwide. The game was top-ranked on both platforms, i.e., App Store and Play Store.

India led the download list with 15.5 percent of its total downloads, followed by the United States with 11.4 percent, Sensor Tower reported.

High Heels by Zynga regained second place in the overall download list as the game saw more than 24 million installs. India again led the overall download list with 33.5 percent of its total installs, followed by the United States at around 8 percent.

Join Clash 3D, another indie game by Supersonic Studios, and the most downloaded game of March, fell six places to seventh spot.

However, the publisher saw its most successful month so far with three titles in the top 10 list of the most downloaded games worldwide. They accumulated 107.7 million downloads across both platforms.

PUBG Mobile by Tencent slipped to sixth place in the Apple App Store downloads, while Call of Duty Mobile by Activision made a comeback into the top ten downloads list of this app.

PUBG Mobile bagged a total of $237.7 Million in April.

Top ten mobile games worldwide for April 2021 (by downloads)

Bridge Race High Heels Free Fire Crash Bandicoot: OTR Prison Escape Ludo King Join Clash 3D Going Balls Subway Surfers 8 Ball Pool