New Free Fire character Detective Evelyn: Skills, power and abilities

Garena Free Fire's latest update brings with it a new character.

Read on to find out more about Evelyn, her unique skills and abilities.

Theupdatedgamers FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

The new character, Evelyn, on Garena Free Fire

After a long wait, the new Garena Free Fire update (OB-22) has finally been released on both Android Play Store and Apple Store (iOS). Garena has also added a new character, presented on the Free Fire Advanced Server, called Evelyn.

If you have used Advanced Server, you may have come across a character called “Clu” The detective. This avatar has been renames as Evelyn, and she comes with some good skills and abilities. But you need to keep in mind that this new character only appears in Free Fire Advance Server, and not the Normal Server.

Evelyn's complete set has a very elegant, old, western style look, and it should not take long before it arrives in the game store, as we just received another character, Wolfrah, recently.

Skill and Advantages of Evelyn, the new Garena Free Fire character

Evelyn's active “Delivering Gold” skill shows enemies who are not crouched or lying 30 meters away for 5 seconds at level 1. At each level (except level 4), the time it remains active will increase by 0.5 seconds, and 5 meters will be added to your tracking capacity.

When this skill of Evelyn's is at level 4 or above, it will share enemy location information with teammates. This ability's cooldown is 50 seconds for each use.

On a side note, if you have a device with little to no storage space available, we recommend that you use effective cleaning methods on it before starting the game.

Tip 1: Go to the settings and clear your apps cache. For those who do not know, the cache is basically all temporary files or applications residue. They usually weigh a lot in terms of disk space, and this cleaning can even serve as a way to improve your phone's performance, as some temporary files can cause conflict and lead to malfunctions, and even recurring errors.

Tip 2: Uninstall or disable applications that you don't use. I know this may seem quite obvious, but believe me, there are people who still have several of these unused apps. Just be careful not to disable something important, as that could lead to an altogether different set of problems.

Tip 3: Save all your important files on to a memory card or a cloud service. Of the two options, the cloud may be the best you can choose, because a memory card can end up getting corrupted, and you could lose everything if it happens. By doing this, you will have more free space on your device to enjoy other activities.