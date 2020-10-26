Garena to host live Free Fire events with Ajjubhai, Tanmay Bhatt and Samay Raina on Booyah App

Garena, a leading global online games developer and publisher, had launched BOOYAH!, its all-in-one platform for gaming videos in India, on 5th May. BOOYAH! is celebrating the BOOYAH! Day event, a six-day live stream extravaganza, from today, i.e., 26th October, until 31st October.

Specially organized for the BOOYAH! community, this event will be jam-packed with exciting events and rewards to keep users entertained and engaged. It will also feature some of India's most popular gaming names, such as Sooneeta, Gamers Zone, Jonty Gaming, and Total Gaming, who is the largest gaming live streamer in India with 14.7 million followers.

BOOYAH! Day events for Free Fire fans

Starting 26th October, the Protect the VIP event will take place, pitting Total Gaming and his team against 11 BOOYAH!-verified streamers in the classic Battle Royale format over six matches.

If the VIP team successfully protects Total Gaming till the end of the match, the viewers stand a chance to win Free Fire loot, such as in-game Diamonds. But if the BOOYAH!-verified streamers win, lucky viewers may win Elite Passes and BOOYAH! Day VFX Skyboard items.

Viewers also stand a chance to win Official BOOYAH! Hoodies and ASUS ROG 3 gaming phones on the first day of the BOOYAH! Day event.

Ajjubhai

On 27th October, the VIP Clash Squad event will occur, with standup comedians Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina battling against each other over seven matches in the Clash Squad game mode.

Viewers stand to win different Free Fire items such as Detective Panda pets, BOOYAH! Day Parachutes and in-game Diamonds as rewards. Lucky viewers may also win official BOOYAH! Backpacks from 27th October to 31st October.

Tanmay Bhat

On 28 October, the Streamer Clash Squad event begins with BOOYAH!-verified streamers facing each other in the Clash Squad game mode. This friendly exhibition will be accompanied by loot drops for lucky viewers, such as Spirit Fox pets, BOOYAH! Boxes and in-game Diamonds.

Samay Raina

The last three days of the BOOYAH! Day event will see BOOYAH!-verified streamers and Free Fire partner creators participate in the Streamer Kombat 4.0 tournament, BOOYAH! India’s streamer invitational series.

The tournament will see 24 Free Fire streamers and their squads divided into two groups of 12 teams each. These two groups will compete on 29th and 30th October, and the top six teams from each group will move to the finals on 31st October.

The prize pool for the Streamer Kombat 4.0 is 25,000 Free Fire Diamonds. Viewers who watch the tournament live will stand to win Free Fire loot drops such as Night Panther pets, Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crates, and in-game Diamonds.