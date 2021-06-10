Garena invites players and fans from across India to tune in for the City Finals of the first-ever Free Fire City Open

Starting from 15th June till 9th July, the city finals will feature the top 12 Free Fire teams from each of the eight participating cities competing to represent their city in the National Finals.

The tournament will culminate in the National Finals on 15th August, where the top 12 Free Fire teams from various cities will battle it out to win from a prize pool of ₹60 lakh.

Promising plenty of high-caliber competitive action, the tournament highlights Garena’s continued efforts to excite and delight the Indian community with localized Free Fire content.

India, 10 June 2021 – Garena is excited to announce the city finals of the Free Fire City Open, its first-ever Free Fire tournament in India, where survivors will compete for a chance to represent their own city. With the competition heating up, fans from across the country are invited to join the exciting action by tuning in and rallying behind their favorite teams as they battle for glory!

Committed to the spirit of #IndiaKaBattleRoyale, Free Fire City Open takes forward Garena’s efforts towards bringing people together through Esports and fostering pride within the community as they represent their cities on a national platform.

The Free Fire City Open will feature the top 12 Free Fire teams from each of the eight participating cities from across the nation competing to win from a prize pool of ₹60 lakh. These eight cities are – Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, and Visakhapatnam.

Players belonging to the state of each of these eight cities will also be able to participate in their city finals. The remaining cities and states in India will find a slot in the national finals through to the wildcard finals.

Tournament format

The first-of-its-kind tournament in India, the Free Fire City Open promises to be competitive, thrilling, and action-packed for teams and fans. The qualifiers saw a host of players from across the country signing up in-game through the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode to participate in the tournament. The top 12 teams from each city have been selected and are ready to battle it out in their individual city finals from 15th June till 9th July.

Thereafter, there will be 12 teams that will qualify for the national finals and a chance to win big from the ₹60 lakh prize pool. This includes eight teams, the winners from each of the participating cities that will be chosen based on their individual city finals:

Two teams selected from the play-ins between the teams ranked #2 to #4 from each of the eight city finals on 20, 23, and 30th July

Two “wildcard” entries will be the best teams chosen from the rest of India, outside the eight participating cities, on 16th July. This will culminate in the national finals on 15th August.

Don’t miss the trailer for the Free Fire City Open region finals - [Official Trailer] FFCO City Finals

Schedule of the tournament

Fans are invited to tune in and watch the exciting matches of this tournament from 15th June until 15th August. The schedule for the tournament is below :

Schedule - Free Fire City Open Tournament

Selected teams for regional finals

The top 12 teams from the eight cities and wildcard entries are as follows:

Ahmedabad

GJ-Teddy Fearless-4 Conqueror The-Extremee Boltregiment New Invention War House Team Struglers United_4hl City Slums Underdogs_77 Zero-Degree

Chennai

Raven Esports Jallikattutn Slumberqueen Titans Esports Badge-99. MGC Gaming JK Biowar-Tn Magilchi 97 Damage Jk-Newday TGB-Xtremelvl MR24squad

Lucknow

Frustrated 4 Gyan Army Zila Ghaziabad Survivor 4am Wrecking Crew Team Elite God Game FFwarriors AFF Esports GVCS Squad Onlyfreaks City Of Tehzeeb

Mumbai

4UN-GXR Greedy Hunters 4xtraordinary The Rebellions Bombay Fever YKZ-Seniors Eyesesport Imthepro Mces Esports TSG Army TSG Hard Underworld

Delhi

Team Revolution Last Breath Nym Delhi Hawk Eye Esports Lvl Iconic ᎠᏞ ᎢO UK Surgical Strike God Like Heart Breakers Gen×Force Illusion Esports Team Op

Vizag

Black Ops Flickr Force Fly High U18 Army Gamingwithdino SS Esports Appledinoff Team Thunder Nawabpet Kings Crazy Amigos Incredibles High End

Hyderabad

Ay Esports Blackhunters As Takers Tr4nsformers Mighty Raju Captains Mbgtitans Lazy Kids Darkfire LR7 United Blood Reapers Toxic Esports

Kolkata

Art Of War Head Hunters Rule Breakers Sixth Sense Invincibles Esports LA-Gaming Old-Generation High Five Team Fab Asin Clutchgods Bot Army Underdogs

Wildcard

Titanium Army Pro Nation 4ever Cool AOS Esports Risers Shooting.Stars Clash War Die Another Day Identicals Umk Gamer LCG-Esport Huskies

Broadcast Details

Catch all the high-octane action by tuning in to live broadcasts on Free Fire Esports India channels: YouTube and Facebook, and on BOOYAH!.

Free Fire’s dedication towards its Indian community

The Free Fire community has continued to expand in India and across the world, with the mobile battle royale game being crowned the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020 and 2019.

Through the Free Fire City Open, Garena aims to continue its efforts towards delighting the Indian community with exciting, localized experiences and supporting and developing incredible talent all across the nation by offering them a launchpad to display their skills.

