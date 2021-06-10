Create
Notifications
×

Garena invites players and fans from across India to tune in for the City Finals of the first-ever Free Fire City Open

Garena
OFFICIAL
comments icon
News
Modified 42 min ago

  • Starting from 15th June till 9th July, the city finals will feature the top 12 Free Fire teams from each of the eight participating cities competing to represent their city in the National Finals.

  • The tournament will culminate in the National Finals on 15th August, where the top 12 Free Fire teams from various cities will battle it out to win from a prize pool of 60 lakh.
  • Promising plenty of high-caliber competitive action, the tournament highlights Garena’s continued efforts to excite and delight the Indian community with localized Free Fire content.

India, 10 June 2021 – Garena is excited to announce the city finals of the Free Fire City Open, its first-ever Free Fire tournament in India, where survivors will compete for a chance to represent their own city. With the competition heating up, fans from across the country are invited to join the exciting action by tuning in and rallying behind their favorite teams as they battle for glory!

Committed to the spirit of #IndiaKaBattleRoyale, Free Fire City Open takes forward Garena’s efforts towards bringing people together through Esports and fostering pride within the community as they represent their cities on a national platform.

The Free Fire City Open will feature the top 12 Free Fire teams from each of the eight participating cities from across the nation competing to win from a prize pool of ₹60 lakh. These eight cities are – Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, and Visakhapatnam.

Players belonging to the state of each of these eight cities will also be able to participate in their city finals. The remaining cities and states in India will find a slot in the national finals through to the wildcard finals.

Tournament format

The first-of-its-kind tournament in India, the Free Fire City Open promises to be competitive, thrilling, and action-packed for teams and fans. The qualifiers saw a host of players from across the country signing up in-game through the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode to participate in the tournament. The top 12 teams from each city have been selected and are ready to battle it out in their individual city finals from 15th June till 9th July.

Thereafter, there will be 12 teams that will qualify for the national finals and a chance to win big from the ₹60 lakh prize pool. This includes eight teams, the winners from each of the participating cities that will be chosen based on their individual city finals:

  • Two teams selected from the play-ins between the teams ranked #2 to #4 from each of the eight city finals on 20, 23, and 30th July

  • Two “wildcard” entries will be the best teams chosen from the rest of India, outside the eight participating cities, on 16th July. This will culminate in the national finals on 15th August.

Don’t miss the trailer for the Free Fire City Open region finals - [Official Trailer] FFCO City Finals

Schedule of the tournament

Fans are invited to tune in and watch the exciting matches of this tournament from 15th June until 15th August. The schedule for the tournament is below :

Schedule - Free Fire City Open Tournament
Schedule - Free Fire City Open Tournament

Selected teams for regional finals

The top 12 teams from the eight cities and wildcard entries are as follows:

Ahmedabad

  1. GJ-Teddy
  2. Fearless-4
  3. Conqueror
  4. The-Extremee
  5. Boltregiment
  6. New Invention
  7. War House
  8. Team Struglers
  9. United_4hl
  10. City Slums
  11. Underdogs_77
  12. Zero-Degree

Chennai

  1. Raven Esports
  2. Jallikattutn
  3. Slumberqueen
  4. Titans Esports
  5. Badge-99.
  6. MGC Gaming JK
  7. Biowar-Tn
  8. Magilchi 97
  9. Damage
  10. Jk-Newday
  11. TGB-Xtremelvl
  12. MR24squad

Lucknow

  1. Frustrated 4
  2. Gyan Army
  3. Zila Ghaziabad
  4. Survivor 4am
  5. Wrecking Crew
  6. Team Elite
  7. God Game
  8. FFwarriors
  9. AFF Esports
  10. GVCS Squad
  11. Onlyfreaks
  12. City Of Tehzeeb

Mumbai

  1. 4UN-GXR
  2. Greedy Hunters
  3. 4xtraordinary
  4. The Rebellions
  5. Bombay Fever
  6. YKZ-Seniors
  7. Eyesesport
  8. Imthepro
  9. Mces Esports
  10. TSG Army
  11. TSG Hard
  12. Underworld

Delhi

  1. Team Revolution
  2. Last Breath
  3. Nym Delhi
  4. Hawk Eye Esports
  5. Lvl Iconic
  6. ᎠᏞ ᎢO UK
  7. Surgical Strike
  8. God Like
  9. Heart Breakers
  10. Gen×Force
  11. Illusion Esports
  12. Team Op

Vizag

  1. Black Ops
  2. Flickr Force
  3. Fly High
  4. U18 Army
  5. Gamingwithdino
  6. SS Esports
  7. Appledinoff
  8. Team Thunder
  9. Nawabpet Kings
  10. Crazy Amigos
  11. Incredibles
  12. High End

Hyderabad

  1. Ay Esports
  2. Blackhunters
  3. As Takers
  4. Tr4nsformers
  5. Mighty Raju
  6. Captains
  7. Mbgtitans
  8. Lazy Kids
  9. Darkfire
  10. LR7 United
  11. Blood Reapers
  12. Toxic Esports

Kolkata

  1. Art Of War
  2. Head Hunters
  3. Rule Breakers
  4. Sixth Sense
  5. Invincibles Esports
  6. LA-Gaming
  7. Old-Generation
  8. High Five
  9. Team Fab
  10. Asin Clutchgods
  11. Bot Army
  12. Underdogs

Wildcard

  1. Titanium Army
  2. Pro Nation
  3. 4ever Cool
  4. AOS Esports
  5. Risers
  6. Shooting.Stars
  7. Clash War
  8. Die Another Day
  9. Identicals
  10. Umk Gamer
  11. LCG-Esport
  12. Huskies

Broadcast Details

Catch all the high-octane action by tuning in to live broadcasts on Free Fire Esports India channels: YouTube and Facebook, and on BOOYAH!.

Free Fire’s dedication towards its Indian community

The Free Fire community has continued to expand in India and across the world, with the mobile battle royale game being crowned the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020 and 2019.

Through the Free Fire City Open, Garena aims to continue its efforts towards delighting the Indian community with exciting, localized experiences and supporting and developing incredible talent all across the nation by offering them a launchpad to display their skills.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Garena Free Fire
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी