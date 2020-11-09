Garena rolls out new “Light up Bermuda” campaign to celebrate a #FreeFireDiwali and spice up the festive season in India

Garena, the leading global online games developer and publisher based in Singapore, is geared up to celebrate a #FreeFireDiwali with all their fans across India. Even though it may not be a typical Diwali this year, the exciting new campaign – “Light Up Bermuda” – will allow the Indian community to enjoy the festival of lights while staying safe at home. With a host of localised in-game events, legendary gun skins, an Indian themed costume, emote, and other collection items, the campaign builds on Garena’s efforts to delight the Indian gaming community with localised content.

New official Diwali 2020 music video

As part of the “Light Up Bermuda” campaign, Free Fire has also launched their official Diwali 2020 music video, ‘Jeet’, by celebrated Indian singer-songwriter Ritviz. The video showcases popular actors celebrating Diwali with Free Fire while cosplaying as some of the most loved characters in the game.

In-game events

Players will get to participate in exciting in-game events to receive amazing rewards like legendary gun skins, an Indian themed costume, emote, and other collection items.

The in-game events include:

Light Up Bermuda: collect diyas from missions and light up the Bermuda map with other players on the server to unlock a magic cube on Diwali.

Diwali Ludo: collect rocket tokens on the game map to play Diwali Ludo, where players will get the chance to obtain the Indian Fearless Warrior Costume – Free Fire’s first-ever Indian costume.

Balloon Burst: complete daily missions to pop balloons and reveal free prizes including a costume, vouchers, and also discount offers.

The peak day for the campaign will be on 14 November, 2020. Players can login to collect a free magic cube and many more surprises.

#FreeFireDiwali series

Free Fire has also rolled out three new Diwali sketches, guaranteed to entertain players in India –

Free Fire tournaments

Garena will be hosting the Diwali All Stars exhibition tournament on 15 November, 2020, from 6 PM IST to 9 PM IST. The exhibition tournament aims to bring Free Fire influencers and fan-favorite esports teams together to celebrate the year-long Free Fire esports circuit – a real treat for fans, since it is not often that both parts of the Free Fire community get to test their skills against one another! The full exhibition will be live streamed on the official Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel.

To celebrate Diwali on the BOOYAH! app, Garena will be hosting a “Diwali Dhamaka” tournament on the BOOYAH India Official Channel on 14 November, 2020, from 3 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST. The special event will bring together 12 BOOYAH! partner streamers, who will face off against each other in the classic battle royale game mode for a chance to win Free Fire diamonds from a total prize pool of 25,000 diamonds. Viewers who tune in to the tournament also stand to win exciting Free Fire item drops such as diamonds, Pet Mechanical Pups, and Flaming Skull Loot Crates.

Free Fire’s dedication towards its Indian community

The “Light Up Bermuda” campaign takes forward Garena’s efforts to entertain and engage the Free Fire Indian community with localised experiences specifically tailored to their preferences. Some of the recent highlights include the introduction of Hindi in the game, streaming of esports tournaments in local languages, and the hosting of community engagement activities such as the YouTube influencers engagement party in Goa.

“Light Up Bermuda” is Free Fire’s third campaign dedicated to the domestic players this year. Free Fire had previously launched a digital and outdoor campaign, #IndiaKaBattleRoyale, and an association with superstar Hrithik Roshan in the “Be The Hero” campaign last month.