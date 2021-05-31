Garena’s Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore sets new global viewership records, Invites Survivors from India and Nepal to register for the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer 

● The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) obtained over 5.4 million peak concurrent viewers, the highest of any esports match in history, according to Esports Charts

● The Hindi broadcast had over 1.9 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube, a new record for esports on the online video sharing platform, according to Esports Charts

● Garena announced the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer – Survivors can sign up in-game to compete in the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode from 1 June, until the FFC match day on 4 June

● The top 6 teams from the FFC mode and the top 12 teams from the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring will compete remotely for a slice of the INR 35 lakh prize pool

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) was a tremendous success, setting new global viewership records after its conclusion yesterday. The Finals hit a peak of 5.4 million concurrent viewers, excluding Chinese platforms, while the Hindi broadcast hit a record high for any esports broadcast on YouTube, capturing over 1.9 million concurrent viewers, according to Esports Charts.

The FFWS 2021 SG more than doubled its peak viewership for the Free Fire World Series 2019 Rio, which attracted 2 million peak concurrent viewers, then a world record high for a mobile esports tournament, according to Esports Charts.

Team Phoenix Force from Thailand were crowned the FFWS 2021 SG champions after dominating in the Finals. They took home the World Series title and US$500,000 in prize money after claiming 4 Booyahs from the 6 matches played and 48 kills en route to a staggering 113 points.

Team Phoenix Force’s TheCruz was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his consistent performances throughout the FFWS 2021 SG, after scoring an impressive 23 kills.

The FFWS 2021 SG brought to Singapore 18 teams from 11 regions as they competed for a US$2,000,000 prize pool – Free Fire’s largest ever.

Garena announces Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021

On the back of the successful FFWS 2021 SG, Garena also announced the first-ever Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer, which will present teams from India and Nepal with a stepping stone to establish themselves as the best in the region.

The stakes are high for this action-packed tournament, which will feature the top 18 teams from India and Nepal as they compete remotely to win from a prize pool of INR 35 lakh. These 18 teams will consist of the top 12 teams from the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring, while the remaining 6 slots will be open for teams to battle it out in the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode to secure their spots in this tournament.

For a chance to compete in the FFPL 2021 Summer this year, Survivors can register in-game from June 1st until FFC match day on June 4th.

The Free Fire community has continued to expand in India, Nepal, and across the world, with the mobile battle royale game being crowned the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020 and 2019, according to App Annie. Through the FFPL, Garena aims to continue its efforts towards delighting its fast-growing community with exciting Free Fire esports content, and to support and develop the incredible talent in the region.

Tournament format

The top 12 teams from FFIC 2021 Spring and 6 teams who advance through the FFC mode will compete across six match days between 26th June and 11th July, all to secure a spot in the coveted Grand Finals taking place on July 18th. All matches will be played in Battle Royale Squad mode.

FFPL 2021 Schedule

The schedule for the FFPL 2021 Summer is as follows:

Match Day 1 - 26 June

Match Day 2 - 27 June

Match Day 3 - 3 July

Match Day 4 - 4 July

Match Day 5 - 10 July

Match Day 6 - 11 July

Grand Finals - 18 July

Teams directly seeded from FFIC 2021 Spring:

1. Red Owl Gaming (previously known as Team Chaos)

2. Team Elite

3. Sixth Sense

4. Last Breath

5. S8UL (previously known as Nemesis)

6. Captains

7. Team D Esports

8. LVL - Iconic

9. Survivor 4 AM

10. AFF Esports

11. Total Gaming

12. Galaxy Racer

FFIC 2021 Fall Qualification

A first-of-its-kind tournament, the FFPL 2021 Summer has massive significance for all teams, offering them the opportunity to cement their legacy in the Free Fire Esports Circuit in India. The top 6 teams from FFPL 2021 Summer will get directly seeded into the FFIC 2021 Fall, while teams placed 7 to 12 will secure their spots in the closed qualifiers of FFIC 2021 Fall.

The FFPL 2021 Summer aims to elevate the competitive nature of Free Fire esports by creating a cycle of promotion that will provide teams with the structure they need to keep on striving to be the best in the circuit.

Free Fire Esports Roadmap for India in 2021

