Garena unveils Free Fire’s 2021 international esports roadmap

Garena today unveiled its 2021 international esports roadmap for Free Fire, its self-developed battle royale title.

Fans across the world can look forward to three major international events in 2021: two editions of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) – Free Fire’s flagship international tournament – in April and November and the Free Fire All Stars in July.

Garena’s international esports roadmap reflects its continued efforts to excite the global Free Fire community with competitive and premium esports content. Free Fire’s 2021 international esports lineup will showcase the best talent from around the world and offer teams the chance to test their skills at the highest level.

The world gathers at the Free Fire World Series

The FFWS is Free Fire’s largest and most iconic esports tournament. Its inaugural 2019 edition obtained more than 2 million peak concurrent viewers online, which was a record high for a mobile esports tournament.

Replaced in 2020 by the Free Fire Continental Series due to the global pandemic situation, the FFWS will make its return in 2021 with two editions – in April and in November.

Free Fire World Series

The April edition of the FFWS will kick off with the play-ins on April 24 and will conclude with the finals on May 1.

The FFWS will be bigger in scale and production this year. From an initial nine regions spanning Latin America, Europe, and Asia at the FFWS 2019, the April edition of the FFWS will bring together 22 teams from 13 regions, such as the Middle East, Pakistan and Bangladesh, just to name a few. It will also feature an expanded prize pool of US$2,000,000 – Free Fire’s largest ever.

To mark the grand return of the FFWS in April, Garena has introduced a brand new logo for the FFWS. The sleek new logo features an interlocking “W” and “S” – the initials of “World Series” – that are reminiscent of the flames from a burning torch – an emblem of hope, courage and vigour. The tournament trophy will also be designed to reflect the new FFWS logo.

More details on the April edition of the FFWS, including participating regions and format, will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can look forward to more information on the November edition later this year.

Influencers match their skills against the pros in the Free Fire All Stars

The Free Fire All Stars will bring together the top influencers and professional players from around the world this July. Expect plenty of exciting interactions and memorable moments as the Free Fire community’s most recognisable personalities battle alongside the pros.

More details on the Free Fire All Stars will be announced in the coming months.

Garena has also launched a video unveiling the Free Fire 2021 international esports roadmap. Players can watch it below:

Building on a successful year for Free Fire in 2020

Garena’s 2021 international esports roadmap builds on a strong 2020 for Free Fire, with its esports events continuing to be some of the most-anticipated and most-watched globally.

YouTube named Free Fire as the second most-watched live game on the platform in 2020. Meanwhile, Free Fire’s flagship tournament of the year, the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), obtained more than one million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV) for the Hindi stream of the Asia Series, a new record for India. It was also named the “Esports Mobile Game of the Year” at The Esports Awards 2020.

Free Fire also continued to be one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It was named the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020 across both the iOS and Google Play stores, making it the second consecutive year that Free Fire has topped the rankings.

Its massive community expanded even further as the game achieved a new record high of over 100 million peak daily active users in 2020. Free Fire was also the third most-watched game on YouTube with 72 billion views.