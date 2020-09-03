Garena unveils Hrithik Roshan as Free Fire’s first Indian character, Jai

Garena, the leading global online games developer and publisher, based in Singapore, has unveiled Hrithik Roshan as Free Fire’s first playable Indian character, after announcing a team-up with the superstar.

The partnership introduces an exciting new campaign – “Be The Hero”, which will offer fans the opportunity to play as Hrithik’s official avatar – Jai. It also unites the world’s most popular mobile game with one of India’s biggest stars and builds on Garena’s efforts to delight the Indian gaming community with localised content.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Free Fire universe and my official avatar, Jai, that the team has created, is so cool. I hope that all the players enjoy this unique experience,” said Hrithik Roshan.

“At Garena, we believe in the power of localisation. By offering our gaming community in India the unique opportunity to play as one of India’s most recognisable stars, we wanted to reaffirm our commitment to creating memorable experiences for players here,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena.

Free Fire’s focus on India

Garena’s partnership with Hrithik Roshan signifies its efforts to entertain and engage the Free Fire Indian community with localised experiences specifically tailored to their preferences.

This builds on Garena’s recent efforts such as the streaming of eSports tournaments in local languages; the hosting of community engagement activities such as the YouTube influencers engagement party in Goa; and celebrating local festivals such as Holi in-game, all to strike a chord with Indians across the globe.

Nationwide interest in “Be The Hero”

The “Be The Hero” campaign has received significant attention from influencers across India, with many gaming influencers taking to social media to express their excitement over the partnership.