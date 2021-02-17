Garena unveils the top 18 teams for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring

Garena has unveiled the 18 teams who have qualified for its flagship esports event in India – the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring.

Open to players in India and Nepal, the FFIC 2021 Spring attracted a large amount of interest from the community; the FFIC Match Day saw more than 300,000 teams compete for a chance to be in the top 48 teams.

These 48 teams then competed in intense battles across two days, with the top 12 teams emerging as the best in the pack. These 12 teams were joined by the top 6 teams from the FFIC 2020 Fall, all of whom will compete in the FFIC 2021 Spring. They will fight to be the #1 team in the region as well as for the lion’s share of the INR 75,00,000 prize pool.

The 18 competing teams at the FFIC 2021 Spring are:

Total Gaming Team Elite Sixth Sense 4 Unknown Team Chaos AFF Esports 4G Crust Esports Assassin ClutchGods Stone Crushers Team D Esports Nemesis Survivor 4AM Last Breath LVL-Iconic Galaxy Racers White House Team Revolution Captains

Format

The 18 participating teams will have to navigate a total of three competitive stages in order to claim the tournament’s ultimate prize. All of the matches will be played in the Battle Royale Squad mode.

The tournament will kick off with the league stage, where the top 18 teams will be divided into 3 groups of six. Each group will play against each other over the course of 9 league days.

League Day 1: February 19

League Day 2: February 20

League Day 3: February 21

League Day 4: February 26

League Day 5: February 27

League Day 6: February 28

League Day 7: March 5

League Day 8: March 6

League Day 9: March 7

The top 2 teams from each of the 3 groups will proceed directly to the grand finals. Thereafter, the remaining 12 teams will take part in the play-ins on 14 March, where they will battle it out for the remaining 6 grand finals spots.

Advertisement

The FFIC 2021 Spring Grand Finals will witness the top entrants from the league stage and the play-ins battle for a share of the INR 75,00,000 prize pool on 21 March. The top 6 from FFIC 2021 Spring will also qualify directly for the Free Fire Pro League Summer.

Broadcast Details

Fans can catch all the high-octane action by tuning in to the live broadcasts of the FFIC 2021 Spring. These will be hosted on the Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel, BOOYAH! and the Free Fire Esports India Facebook Page.

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021

The inaugural tournament for Free Fire players in Bangladesh – Free Fire Bangladesh Championship (FFBC) 2021 – kicked off on 16 February.

Bangladesh players can tune in to the Free Fire Bangladesh official YouTube channel and Instagram page to catch all of the action live and receive the latest Free Fire updates.