Garena unveils two Free Fire tournaments to end the year with a bang!

Garena has announced two exciting Free Fire tournaments for December to end 2020 with a bang! Fans will get hyped over the second season of the Free Fire Battle Arena and the Total Gaming Tournament, both featuring exciting match-ups not to be missed.

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2

The first of the mouth-watering tournaments is the Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2, which is an all-comers event inviting budding amateur talent to test their skills against their peers as they seek to carve their names into Free Fire esports history.

Having already commenced with the Qualifiers on 4th December, the tournament’s next stage will see the top 18 teams compete in the League Stage from 11th December to 13th December. The top 6 teams from here will advance directly to the Grand Finals on 18th December, while the remaining 12 sides will fight for six Grand Finals spots in the Play-ins.

Who will be crowned the next Rising Star of India?

Total Gaming Tournament

The Total Gaming Tournament is an invitation tournament that will bring together the top streamers and pro teams from Bangladesh, India, and Nepal in a first-ever such collaboration on BOOYAH! The event will feature a prize pool of INR 2,00,000 and be hosted by Total Gaming, India’s largest Free Fire content creator with 16.7 million subscribers.

The Total Gaming Tournament will feature 36 teams composed of the biggest names in the Free Fire community, such as Lokesh Gamer (2.8 million BOOYAH! followers), Sooneeta (2.8 million BOOYAH! followers), and Gaming Subrata (2.2 million BOOYAH! followers).

They will be joined by the pro teams that qualified as finalists in the BOOYAH! Cup Invitational held on 23rd November. Of course, Total Gaming Esports, India’s top team at the recently-concluded Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), will also participate, so the pressure will be on for them to perform!

The tournament will kick off on 12th December and continue for five days over each weekend, ending with the Grand Finals on 26th December. Viewers who log in to the BOOYAH! India official channel stand to win plenty of diamonds just by tuning in.

Players can follow the Free Fire Esports India Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels for all of the latest news and updates.

