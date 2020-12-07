Genshin Impact 1.2 Leaks: Everything we know so far

With the 1.1 update for Genshin Impact about to end, miHoYo is preparing to release a bunch of new content into the game with the 1.2 patch.

Having the expected release scheduled for 23rd December, leaks for the 1.2 patch for Genshin Impact suggest many new additions to the game. From new characters to new quests, the Genshin Impact community could be in for a real treat if these leaks come to fruition.

Even though there has been no official announcement from miHoYo regarding the new event, it is almost certain that Genshin Impact will witness a new event with the 1.2 patch. After all, new events are what keeps bringing the players back to Genshin Impact.

Here's everything to know about the 1.2 patch leaks for Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks for new patch

Apart from the possible addition of new characters and quests, one point that Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for since the last update is the Dragonspine region. The Dragonspine region is supposedly covered in snow and will be an exciting addition to the already vast map in Genshin Impact.

Keeping in mind that all the character leaks for the 1.1 update had actually made it into the game, the same can be expected in the case of the 1.2 update. So far, there have been two character leaks for the upcoming update of Genshin Impact. These characters are:

Ganyu , a Cryo-element character

, a Cryo-element character Albedo, a Geo-element character

Apart from this, the 1.1 update in Genshin Impact saw the introduction of the Fatui Harbinger called Scaramouche. There has been a lot of buzz in the community, whether Scaramouche will be a playable character in the upcoming updates.

However, miHoYo has not confirmed anything at the moment as the community awaits for confirmation regarding the unique-looking character in Genshin Impact.

With so many new leaks being circulated by fans online, it remains a mystery as to which of these speculated additions will eventually make it into Genshin Impact.