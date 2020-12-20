miHoYo has confirmed all the new content for Genshin Impact's patch 1.2, scheduled to go live on December 23rd.

Everything was proceeding smoothly, until the unexpected happened... Your adventure across Dragonspine begins!



View details here: https://t.co/DTMAEFdKGu#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/QWcf9jGu2q — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 20, 2020

Apart from regular bug-fixes and glitch workouts, miHoYo has confirmed three massive new additions to Genshin Impact.

Other than the introduction of a snow-clad mountain region on the map, the latest update will be accompanied by a new quest as well as a new five-star rated character.

Scheduled to arrive on December 23rd, the new character Albedo is going to be a geo-elemental Alchemist in Genshin Impact.

The new region, Dragonspine, boasts three new interactive locations on the map for players to enjoy. On top of that, patch 1.2 presents players with a brand new event, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon.

Here's everything that players need to know about patch 1.2 for Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact: The Chalk Prince and the Dragon

Starting off with a unique new region to the open-world map of Genshin Impact, Dragonspine is a snow-clad mountain located on the south of Moonstadt.

Dragonspine boasts three main points of interest, namely:

The Starglow Cavern - A cavern hidden in the depths of Dragonspine with unique glowing plantations growing all around the place.

Entombed City - An old city lying beneath "the eternal ice."

Wymrest Valley - The final resting spot for the black dragon, the snow around this region appears scarlet from the exuding life force of the dragon's core.

The new five-star rated playable character, Albedo, is a genius Alchemist as well as the Captain of the Knights of Favonius' Investigation Team.

Very little is known about the new character before his introduction in Genshin Impact. However, miHoYo has confirmed three talents for the new character, namely:

Favonius Bladework - Weiss: Normal Attack

Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma (Geo-elemental skill)

Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide (Geo-elemental burst)

Apart from these two new inclusions, patch 1.2 for Genshin Impact will also witness a new event, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon.

Scheduled to begin on January 5th, 2021, and run until January 12th, 2021, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event requires players to meet three criteria to participate in the event. The criteria are as follows:

The player must have an Adventure Rank higher than 20.

The player must have completed the Archon Quest, "For a Tomorrow Without Tears."

The player must have completed Albedo's Story Quest, "Princeps Cretaceus Chapter."

Advertisement

The mysterious new area of Dragonspine, the genius alchemist Albedo, and the all-new version event — learn about the new content in Version 1.2 here!



>>Click to go to the Version 1.2 "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" preview page<<https://t.co/DTMAEFvm54#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 20, 2020

Like all events in Genshin Impact, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event comes with a bunch of rewards. Players can grab the rewards, including primogems and mystic enhancement ore by participating in the event.