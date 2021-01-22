Genshin Impact 1.3 live stream incoming today

Genshin Impact will be hosting a live stream tonight, on January 22nd, at 11:00 (UTC-5), on their YouTube channel.

This update will cover the next major event, including the release of Xiao as a playable character, and the Lantern Festival and its sub-events. A new monster and its elemental variants will show its face, and there is another restructuring of Original Resin coming too.

Genshin Impact will host a special preview program for Version 1.3 "All That Glitters" on 22 January at 11:00 (UTC-5)!



Genshin Impact's 1.3 update live stream

While Genshin Impact's 1.3 updates will not be as large as 1.2, there is still a lot to be excited about. Here is what Genshin Impact players can expect to see:

Xiao

Xiao, one of the Adepti who protects Liyue, will be a 5-star pull and headline Genshin Impact's Ballad in Goblets event wish banner. He is an Anemo polearm user, as his constellation is Alatus Nemesos. His talents include:

Whirlwind Thrust: Xiao's standard attack is six quick strikes. When charged, he will dive down, impact the ground, and deal damage based on his falling height.

Xiao's standard attack is six quick strikes. When charged, he will dive down, impact the ground, and deal damage based on his falling height. Lemniscatic Wind Cycling: Xiao's Elemental Skill sees him lunge, dealing Anemo damage along his trajectory. This ability is usable mid-air.

Xiao's Elemental Skill sees him lunge, dealing Anemo damage along his trajectory. This ability is usable mid-air. Bane of All Evil: Xiao's Elemental Burst see him transform into a yaksha, increasing his range and damage. All damage converts to Anemo, though staying in this form drains Xiao's HP.

Xiao's Elemental Burst see him transform into a yaksha, increasing his range and damage. All damage converts to Anemo, though staying in this form drains Xiao's HP. Evil Conqueror - Tamer of Demons: (Passive) Increases Xiao's damage by 5% every 3 seconds up to a total of a 25% increase.

(Passive) Increases Xiao's damage by 5% every 3 seconds up to a total of a 25% increase. Dissolution Eon - Heaven Fall: (Passive) Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's damage is increased by 10% for 6s after the first use. Stacks three times.

(Passive) Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's damage is increased by 10% for 6s after the first use. Stacks three times. Trascension - Gravity Defier: (Passive) Decreases all party member's falling DMG by 20%

Lantern Rite Festival

Liyue's Lanter Rite Festival is happening in February and contains some smaller events as part of it. Genshin Impact players can expect the All That Glitters storyline, Latern Rite Tales, Theater Mechanicus, and the Xiao Market.

The Theater Mechanicus looks to be a tower defense mini-game where players build pylons to help defeat waves of enemies.

Stand by Me

From what it looks like, Genshin Impact players may be able to choose a character from the following list:

Xiangling

Xinyan

Beidou

Ningguong

Xingqiu

Chongyun

Five Flushes of Forture

A Genshin Impact quest-line that seems to focus around the Kamera gadget and take pictures that reveal different colors will have some sort of relevance to the quest.

Vishaps

Genshin Impact's Adventurer's Guild needs players to investigate the appearance of Geovishaps - large and dangerous monsters, around Liyue. From the 1.3 teaser released, it seems players can expect Vishaps of multiple elements to pop up. Hopefully, more details will appear in the live stream.

Original Resin Updates

MiHoYo has already stated that:

"All events in version 1.3 that do not require challenging Ley Line Outcrops or Domains will not consume Original Resin. The vast majority of large-scale events in future versions will also not consume Original Resin."

Fragile Resin should also become more prevalent as rewards in the Battle Pass.

Expect all these updates, and maybe a few surprises, in tonight's Genshin Impact live stream. 1.3 is expected to drop on February 3rd, 2021.