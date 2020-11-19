Genshin Impact is allegedly "bribing" content creators with in-game currency to promote the game

MiHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact are allegedly sending in-game currency to content creators in the form of a "Gift" while asking them not to tell anyone about it.

Twitch streamer Enviosity was seen reading an in-game mail from Paimon which gifted the streamer 1,000 Primogems (the in-game currency of Genshin Impact). While the streamer opened one mail, there was another mail with the same title of "A Gift From Paimon" waiting in his inbox which probably contained a similar, if not identical, gift.

Enviosity's chat started to erupt with viewers voicing that they did not receive a similar gift.

Streamers requested to "refrain" from sharing about the gifts they receive in Genshin Impact

Enviosity expressed his opinion on the stream. The fact that the mail in Genshin Impact asked the receiver to not share the details of the mail was weird.

The exact content of the in-game mail reads, "Please refrain from sharing the content on this message with anyone."

Whereas companies like Epic Games and Activision have been known for having content creator benefits for anyone who matches their respective criteria, miHoYo has decided to try and keep the details of their streamer benefits a secret.

As was mentioned by Enviosity as well, asking someone mail who streams themself playing Genshin Impact to not reveal the contents of an in-game mail is a strange request.

Advertisement

Providing streamer benefits is a very common thing for game developing companies to do. However, the community did not take Genshin Impact's secrecy lightly with users on Reddit even pointing out that "hiding compensation is the part that's against the law."

It remains to be seen what the next move from the developers of Genshin Impact will be. For now, the community has to wait in patience despite their anger at the oddly clandestine benefits offered to some.