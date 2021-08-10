Genshin Impact announces Theater Mechanicus event rerun: Release date, and rewards revealed

Genshin Impact has announced information about the new Theater Mechanicus rerun event ahead of its official release.

According to Genshin Impact's official Facebook post, both the event and event shop will be released on August 12 at 10:00 am server time. The Theater Mechanicus event will be available for two weeks and ends on August 26 at 3:59 am However, the event shop will end on August 30 at 3:59 am.

There are ten stages in total for this rerun event. Four stages are available on the first day, while two stages will be unlocked every day for the next three days.

The rerun event will start in two days for a duration of two weeks. With multiple rewards such as the exclusive namecard and precious materials on the line, gamers eagerly wait for the event to be released.

To participate in the Theater Mechanicus rerun, Travelers need to be at least Adventure Rank 30 and they need to have completed the new Archon Quest, "Ritou Escape Plan," to unlock the event.

When is the Theater Mechanicus event first released in Genshin Impact?

The first Theater Mechanicus event was introduced in Genshin Impact 1.3 Update on February 9. The mechanics of the first event are the same as the 2.0 Update but without the new feature 'Wondrous Sticks.'

Due to its unique gameplay and the strategic planning required, the first Theater Mechanicus event was widely accepted by the Genshin Impact community. The developers decided to bring back the anticipated event for veterans and new players who missed it the first time.

Ruijin from Liyue Harbor has invented a new tabletop game known as "Theater Mechanicus." Taking advantage of the Lantern Rite period, she would like to get more feedback from players...



View details here >>>https://t.co/zO6E29CTMN#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/BcBKo8yk6f — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 9, 2021

What are the rewards for the Theater Mechanicus event?

In the same post, Genshin Impact also revealed the rewards for participating in this event. By completing event missions, the Travelers will obtain an event currency known as 'Wondrous Talismans.' These talismans can be used in exchange for the following rewards in the event shop:

Namecard "Celebration: Wondrous Calculation" Primogems Character Talent Materials Character EXP Materials Mora

The Theater Mechanicus event requires Genshin Impact players to defeat all opponents within a stage by building a fortress using a Mechanici and Wondrous Sticks.

By completing a stage, Travelers will obtain a Mechanicus Mastery EXP to level up their Mechanici Mastery and unlock new Mechanici and Wondrous Sticks. Strengthening their mechanics allows gamers to complete all event missions and gain sufficient Wondrous Talisman to redeem all the rewards in the event shop.

The last information worth noting is that the Theater Mechanicus event will only be available in Single-Player mode or two-player Co-Op session mode.

Edited by Siddharth Satish