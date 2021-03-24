Genshin Impact becomes fastest mobile game to earn $1 billion in player spending

Genshin Impact, an open-world action role-playing game, was launched by miHoYo on September 28th, 2020. The title became an instant hit and grossed $60 million in the first week.

It also became the second-most-earning mobile title with close to $400 million in revenues in the first two months of launch, beating PUBG Mobile and Pokemon Go.

Since its inception, the game has been in the top three earning games every month.

Genshin Impact generates $1 billion revenue on mobile in less than six months

According to a new Sensor Tower Report, the game has crossed $1 billion in player spending less than six months after its inception, making it the fastest ever RPG game to cross that milestone.

In comparison, PUBG Mobile took 16 months to cross the same checkpoint, while Honor of Kings took around 18 months.

Genshin Impact generated $874 million in the first five months of its launch, averaging around $160 million per month since December 2020. In October, the title earned $233.7 million in player spending only on mobile, Sensor Tower’s report added.

Genshin Impact’s revenue per in-game character (Image via Sensor Tower)

Genshin Impact is also the fastest mobile game to hit the 1$ billion milestones on the Apple App and Google Play Stores, doing so in less than six months. It beat Pokemon Go, which crossed the $1 billion mark in nine months, while Lineage M crossed that milestone in 10 months.

The main reason behind the game’s success is the implementation of the new events, features, and characters into the game. Hu Tao’s introduction saw player spending rise to close to $13 million in a single day on March 2nd. Xiao’s appearance saw revenue rising to $15 million on February 3rd, far more than its average of $5.8 million since launch, Sensor Tower stated.

China accumulated around 29.5 percent of the total player spending, followed by Japan with 27.2 and the USA with 18.5 percent.

The App Store accounted for 60 percent of the total revenue generated, i.e., around $615 million, while the rest 40 percent was accounted for by Google Play Store.

Genshin Impact also bagged two prestigious awards, Apple’s App Store Game of the Year Award 2020 and the TapTap 2020 Game of the Year Award.