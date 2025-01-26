Genshin Impact cracks down on Cheat sellers, multiple arrested and detained

Ever since its launch in 2020, Genshin Impact has gone on to become one of the most popular RPG gacha games globally. Its booming popularity has attracted various types of players to the game, some of whom have unfortunately turned to using cheats to quickly advance in the game. Recently, HoYoverse — Genshin Impact's developer — has teamed up with law enforcement agencies in China and arrested several of these cheat/makers sellers, who had been developing and selling cheats for Genshin Impact (as well as Honkai Star Rail).

Read on to find more information regarding this recent crackdown on cheat sellers by Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse.

32 people arrested in Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse's crackdown on Cheat sellers

Multiple Chinese news websites such as QQ and ChinaZ have recently reported on HoYoverse's "crackdown on criminal gangs producing and selling cheats in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail". As per these reports, HoYoverse had been working together with local law enforcement agencies for the last six months in a special operation dedicated to finding and dealing with people mass-producing and selling "Cheats".

Generally, cheats are meant to refer to illegal modifications in the game which can provide undue advanatge to people using them. For example, certain cheats can quickly defeat very high-level bosses even though the player is at a very low level, while certain other cheats can automatically gather valuable in-game resources such as Primogems from the entire map without the player needing to explore and farm them. Cheats such as these are not only illegal, but they also destroy the overall gameplay experience.

According to QQ and ChinaZ, HoYoverse has arrested a total of 32 people in this recent crackdown, with 25 of them being detained. Additionally, 27 Taobao (online) shops found to be selling these in-game cheats have also been identified and impounded.

HoYoverse has always had a strict anti-cheat policy regarding their games, and have time and again taken action against such illegal activities. In 2021, three such cheat makers were arrested and sent to prison (along with a hefty fine). HoYoverse has also often initiated legal proceedings against leakers for leaking future game content illegally.

