Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse among Top 15 Wealthiest Private Companies in the world: Report

After HoYoverse released Genshin Impact in 2020, the game’s interesting and unique characters skyrocketed its popularity. Since it's a gacha game at its core, players must spend significant amounts of money to obtain their favorite characters to avoid missing out.

The Hurun Research Institute recently released a list of the Wealthiest Private Companies, which included HoYoverse. Read on to learn more about the report that ranks this company among the world's top 15.

Genshin Impact Developer HoYoverse is among the top 15 Wealthiest Private Companies in the world

As displayed in the list disclosed by Hurun Research Institute, the Hurun Global Unicorn List details the Wealthiest Private Companies of 2024. The ranking only considers the companies founded in the 2000s and not listed on a public exchange.

In the list, the developer of Genshin Impact can be seen ranked 12th in between Telegram ($30 billion) and Citadel Securities ($22 billion) valued at $23 billion. In a year, HoYoverse has risen 91 positions when its market value was $7.2 billion.

The title's advancement is unavoidable considering the release of various fascinating characters as well as a new region called Fontain in the last year. This is a significant accomplishment for the developers, as only four gaming firms are ranked in the top 100, the other three are Niantic at 67th ($9 billion), Dream11 at 83rd ($8 billion), and Haegin also at 83rd ($8 billion).

The 15 Wealthiest Private Companies from the Hurun Global Unicorn List are as follows:

ByteDance – $220 billion (First)

SpaceX – $180 billion (Second)

OpenAI – $100 billion (Third)

Ant Group – $80 billion (Fourth)

Shein – $65 billion (Fifth)

Stripe – $61 billion (Sixth)

Databricks – $43 billion (Seventh)

Canva – $39 billion (Eighth)

Binance – $34 billion (Ninth)

WeBank – $33 billion (10th)

Telegram – $30 billion (11th)

Mihoyo – $23 billion (12th)

Citadel Securities – $22 billion (13th)

Chime – $21 billion (14th)

Blue Origin – $20 billion (15th)

Northvolt – $20 billion (15th)

Oppo – $20 billion (15th)

