Genshin Impact enforces age check in the US, accounts will be suspended if ignored

HoYoverse has recently announced that all Genshin Impact players in the US will have to undergo an age check starting from May 20, 2025. This announcement comes after a finalized settlement agreement with the FTC for a complaint against the developer for selling in-game items to minors without parental consent.

As a form of safety measure, HoYoverse plans to make it compulsory for all US players to confirm their age, declaring whether they are adults or children. In case the player is underage, they will be subject to parental control restrictions. Furthermore, failing to verify age before the deadline may even lead to account suspension and data loss.

Read on to learn more about the age checks for US players coming to Genshin Impact soon.

Genshin Impact players in the US will lose their accounts if they fail to disclose age before deadline

HoYoverse was fined by the FTC in the US in early 2025 for selling in-game items to players under 16 years of age without their parents' consent. This led to quite a debacle for the company, as it was fined $20 million and faced a ban on selling in-game items to teens.

Following this, the developer has announced it has reached a settlement with the FTC and will introduce several measures to ensure transparency and parental control over purchases. It will update the drop rate details to provide a clearer understanding of the odds to players, and conduct an age check to identify underage players and subject them to parental control features, one of which is to require a guardian's approval for any online purchases.

The age verification for Genshin Impact is set to begin on May 20, 2025, for US players, and the deadline to provide the necessary information has been announced to be July 20, 2026. Travelers will have 14 months to comply with the age check, and failing to do so will result in the following consequences:

Account suspension

Loss of in-game friends and chat records

No notifications following account post-suspension

It is highly recommended to undergo the age check at the earliest to avoid risking account loss.

