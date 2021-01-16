Genshin Impact Hypostatic Symphony: Free rewards, bosses, and more

Genshin Impact's new event Hypostatic Symphony is live now, and it can be quite challenging for some players.

The Hypostatic Symphony event in Genshin Impact introduces the Hypostasis bosses that players have to fight against. Players will be able to choose from several modifiers and difficulty levels. These modifiers and difficulty levels directly influence the rewards received after completion.

Players need to note that they must have at least a level 20 adventure rank. Like previous events in Genshin Impact, the bosses in Hypostatic Symphony are revealed daily over a span of seven days. Hypostatic Symphony began on January 16th and is scheduled to run until January 31st in Genshin Impact.

Hypostatic Symphony in Genshin Impact

The Hypostatic Symphony event in Genshin Impact allows players to earn primogems after they complete all the event quests for the first time. Some additional points that players should note for the Hypostatic Symphony event are:

Players can choose between completing challenges solo or with friends in co-op.

All of the quest challenges can be repeated by players even after completing the first time.

Players can redo various challenges to try and set a new high score for the respective challenge.

High scores from all challenges are summed up to calculate a player's total score for the event. Reaching the designated total score rewards the player with all the event rewards available.

Event rewards vary according to difficulty levels and challenge modifiers selected by the player.

Additionally, all accumulated event points will be reset once the event ends on January 31st. Players are advised to utilize all their earned points to claim event rewards before the event ends.

The various difficulty levels along with the respective score multipliers and boss levels are:

Easy: Boss Level 20 - 1x score multiplier

Normal: Boss Level 40 - 1.5x score multiplier

Hard: Boss Level 60 - 2.5x score multiplier

Expert: Boss Level 80 - 4.5x score multiplier

The Hypostatic Symphony event has begun. To help you prepare, here is the lowdown on the Violet Lightning Concerto boss.



Feel free to discuss this topic on our official forum (HoYoLAB) >>>https://t.co/buOOEDCggp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/A2srtS3HAn — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 16, 2021

The Violet Lightning Concerto, a pure electro hypostasis, is available for players on the first day of the event. However, further bosses such as the Storm Butterfly Intermezzo, Stone Heart Sonata, and Waltz of Earth, Wind, and Thunder are expected to be revealed soon.