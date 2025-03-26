Genshin Impact leaks: Escoffier and Ifa splash arts

Following the commencement of the Genshin Impact 5.6 Beta test, fresh information about the upcoming update has been disclosed by several leakers. A particular leak from Dimbreath has disclosed the splash arts of Escoffier and Ifa, the two new characters rumoured to debut in the next patch.

This article discusses Dimbreath's leak about Escoffier and Ifa's splash arts in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact Escoffier and Ifa splash arts leaked

As mentioned previously, Escoffier and Ifa are new characters rumored to be released in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update, expected to go live on May 7, 2025. While the former is speculated to be a 5-star Cryo character from Fontaine, the latter may be a 4-star Anemo unit.

In the X post above, fans can see Escoffier and Ifa's leaked splash arts. They showcase the characters' appearance, their outfits, and more.

Escoffier splash art

Escoffier can be seen sitting, wearing a white, maroon, and black outfit with golden accents. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is wearing a chef's hat, giving further weight to the rumors about her being a Chef from Fontaine. Furthermore, she seems to have a tail with a trident at its end.

Escoffier is also holding a ladle and a knife made out of Cryo in her splash art. Fans can take note of the swan-like motif in the background.

Ifa splash art

Ifa is known to be a Saurian Doctor in the narrative, and his white coat, seen in the splash art, certainly reflects that. He seems to be wearing a brown shirt and brown pants. The entirety of Ifa's outfit has green and orange accents, reflecting his connection with the Anemo element and the Flower-Feather Clan. Moreover, he is wearing a hat similar to that of his tribesmen.

In the splash art, Ifa seems to be holding a gun in his left hand while using his right hand to hold onto Cacucu, his Saurian companion who appeared in Mavuika's Story Quest.

