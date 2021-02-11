Genshin Impact Nendoroids arriving soon

The Japanese Good Smile Company recently announced that they are working on two unique Genshin Impact Nendoroids depicting Aether and Lumine.
Nendoroids are tiny plastic figurines of popular characters from anime, manga, or video games. Additionally, Nendoroids can be identified by their trademark large heads and tiny bodies.
The aim behind creating these figurines is to enhance the cuteness quotient. This design style is also referred to as the 'chibi.'
With the Good Smile Company announcing Nendoroids currently being in the works, the community is excited for what is to come. However, only two Nendoroids available, which leaves fans asking if other characters from Genshin Impact will soon be included in the series.
Genshin Impact's Nendoroids
Although the Good Smile Company is yet to reveal an official date when the Genshin Impact Nendoroids will be made available, the community is already excited and eager to grab their own Nendoroids.
Additionally, fans have also been requesting Nendoroids of other characters like Zhongli and Diluc.
Genshin Impact's outburst as a trendy game with amazing visuals meant that it was only a matter of time before the characters were introduced as figurines. Although MiHoYo took the first step by introducing a Paimon figurine, the Good Smile Company is now carrying on the series.
Whether the Japanese Nendoroid making company will dive deeper to introduce even more Genshin Impact characters in the series is also a mystery for now.
Despite Genshin Impact Nendoroids being depictions of just Aether and Lumine, the community is eagerly waiting to grab one as soon as they can.Published 11 Feb 2021, 17:09 IST