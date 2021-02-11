Genshin Impact Nendoroids arriving soon

The Japanese Good Smile Company recently announced that they are working on two unique Genshin Impact Nendoroids depicting Aether and Lumine.

Nendoroids are tiny plastic figurines of popular characters from anime, manga, or video games. Additionally, Nendoroids can be identified by their trademark large heads and tiny bodies.

The aim behind creating these figurines is to enhance the cuteness quotient. This design style is also referred to as the 'chibi.'

With the Good Smile Company announcing Nendoroids currently being in the works, the community is excited for what is to come. However, only two Nendoroids available, which leaves fans asking if other characters from Genshin Impact will soon be included in the series.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact's Nendoroids

Although the Good Smile Company is yet to reveal an official date when the Genshin Impact Nendoroids will be made available, the community is already excited and eager to grab their own Nendoroids.

Additionally, fans have also been requesting Nendoroids of other characters like Zhongli and Diluc.

WHWHHSWBSHSGSHSHN TIME TO WASTE MONEY pic.twitter.com/pSwD4epND7 — sof(ia) ?? 516 primos 4 xiao (@tpwkaminari) February 11, 2021

*heavy breathing* groceries or genshin figure — alee (@candylipsoo) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

Give us all the playable characters and genshintwt will give you endless money — juju😾 hu tao when (@jujuisboredd) February 11, 2021

Genshin Impact's outburst as a trendy game with amazing visuals meant that it was only a matter of time before the characters were introduced as figurines. Although MiHoYo took the first step by introducing a Paimon figurine, the Good Smile Company is now carrying on the series.

Whether the Japanese Nendoroid making company will dive deeper to introduce even more Genshin Impact characters in the series is also a mystery for now.

YES! Thanks a lot! Does this mean one day we could have Diluc? 😍 pic.twitter.com/jWJCGM6vjS — Kawama 💙🦁 (@Wallanka) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

I agree — iman ✰ xiao came home ♡ (@wufheii) February 11, 2021

HOLY SHIT GIMME AETHER — Nhi | "VENTI"AND XIAO HAVER (REAL) (@kaeyascleavage) February 11, 2021

This this and this ^^^ I would die for venti pic.twitter.com/wGAvhcvgCP — hu tao is coming home on my bday 🎉 (@qoqwee) February 11, 2021

I think I saw a klee in the making somewhere along with Xiangling and Amber — Chrissy☆* @ saving for Venti (@chrissynekowo) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

She would be, and she might come someday but the Traveler/s first makes sense, also, there is a chance they might come with a tiny Paimon already! — Elly (@Elly13955066) February 11, 2021

Despite Genshin Impact Nendoroids being depictions of just Aether and Lumine, the community is eagerly waiting to grab one as soon as they can.