Genshin Impact has bagged a nomination at the GamingonPhone Awards 2025, in the On-Going Game Of The Year category. The GamingonPhone Awards is an annual event which is focused on mobile games, and aims to reward games that have successfully managed to capture players' hearts through the year. Winners across all categories are decided by a joint vote comprising of the GamingonPhone editorial team, the jury, and the general public.Read on to know more details about Genshin Impact's nomination at the GamingonPhone Awards 2025.Genshin Impact secures a nomination at the GamingonPhone Awards 2025Genshin Impact has been nominated in the On-Going Game Of The Year category at the GamingonPhone Awards 2025. Nominations for all categories were revealed by the GamingonPhone Awards on August 22, 2025. With a total of 30 different categories catering to various segments of the mobile gaming industry, the GamingonPhone Awards aims to felicitate mobile gaming titles that have consistently stood out throughout the year. This is Genshin Impact's third nomination in a row at the GamingonPhone Awards. The massive hit from HoYoverse was nominated for the Mobile Game Community Of The Year Award in 2023, which it won by a landslide, followed by a nomination for the Mobile Game Update Of The Year in 2024, which it also won. It now remains to be seen if Genshin Impact can clinch a third consecutive win at this year's awards.All finalists for the On-going Game Of The Year category at GamingonPhone Awards 2025 (Image via GamingonPhone)Nominated alongside Genshin Impact are some extremely popular titles, including HoYoverse's other RPG game Honkai Star Rail, Clash Royale, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Whiteout Survival, FC Mobile, and War Robots. Voting for all categories of the GamingonPhone Awards 2025 is now open, and fans can head to the official GamingonPhone Awards 2025 website to vote for their favorite games. The deadline for casting votes is September 21, 2025, so players who want to see their favorite mobile games win should consider voting at the earliest. When will the GamingonPhone Awards 2025 winners be announced?The GamingonPhone Awards 2025 will take place on October 17, 2025, during which winners across all nominated categories will be announced. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the official GamingonPhone YouTube channel.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.