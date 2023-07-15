Genshin Impact player offers a game account with the rarest UID for $1 Million

The Genshin Impact community can come across the rarest occurrences within their accounts, from obtaining 5-star characters in a short number of pulls to the best stats in an Artifact. However, one of the most recent posts on Twitter showcases what could be a one-in-a-billion chance for any account. Tenha, known for being among the most reputed content creators in the community, has recently posted about a unique Genshin Impact account.

At first glance, it appears to be one of many normal accounts by a random player., However, upon further inspection, their nine-digit UID includes "8" in every unit, making it extra special according to the Chinese translations.

Hence, it also seems the user took this opportunity and placed their account on sale for 1 million US dollars.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not promote or encourage buying and selling of accounts. Readers should note that HoYoverse's ToS clearly states a permanent ban on buying and selling accounts.

Genshin Impact account with UID 888888888 includes a price tag of one million dollars

A single number across all UID units can be deemed "nonexistent" in the community. However, that was the case until Tenha showcased one specific account alongside a signature and a price tag. The post below should clarify everything for the readers, as well as the community's reaction to the situation.

Tenha @TenhaTV This guy who got the UID 888888888 is selling his account for $1M USD

Chinese translation of the number "8" is said to be associated with wealth and luck. With a total of nine of the same numbers, the account itself can be considered to be extremely lucky. Although the user seems to be of Korean origin, trying out one's luck after such an unusual coincidence never hurts.

Based on multiple sources, the Chinese pronunciation of the number "8" is "ba," which can sound very familiar to "fa." The latter means "to make a fortune," a common business practice.

B @ShrimpFritterr



Mans said “easy millionaire” @TenhaTV 1 million? I doubt even the biggest whales have spent that much on the game yet, maybe find a more reasonable/ marketable number.Mans said “easy millionaire”

That said, the Genshin Impact community usually prefers an account with many rare characters, weapons, and constellations, lowering the chances of this account's sale.

There are also instances where the IRS or any tax-revenue services could interfere in this matter if, by any chance, the user can sell their account in exchange for one million dollars.

Genshin Impact's UID can be viewed by opening up the Paimon Menu on the bottom-right corner of the screen, where the nine-digit code appears below the account name and Avatar.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.