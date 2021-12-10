Genshin Impact players to get free 1600 Primogems to celebrate the Best Mobile Game award

miHoYo will be giving out 1,600 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact as a celebration for their recent "Best Mobile Game" award from The Game Awards 2021.

Genshin Impact was nominated for two awards at The Game Awards 2021. One was Best Mobile Game, and the other was Best Ongoing. The game's enormous fanbase ensured that the popular game managed to snag the first award.

As a "thank you" to the players of the game, miHoYo will conduct another Primogem giveaway. This time, it's 1,600 Primogems. That's essentially ten free summons from any banner.

Of course, Genshin Impact players don't have to spend those 1,600 Primogems right away. They can save it for whatever they like, but there is a small caveat regarding how players will receive these free Primogems.

It's vital to note that players need to log in between December 11 and December 14, 2021, to get all 1,600 Primogems. The official Genshin Impact Twitter account also thanked its fans for yet another accolade to add to its already lengthy list of awards.

This isn't the first time that Genshin Impact has done something like this. They did something similar with the PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 GRAND AWARD, which gave players 800 Primogems between December 4 to 7, 2021.

Genshin Impact players will get 1,600 Primogems thanks to celebrate the recent Best Mobile Game award

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact 400 Primogems shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (server time) each day from December 11 to 14.

Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 7 or above can claimed these Primogems at any time before the end of Version 2.3. 400 Primogems shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (server time) each day from December 11 to 14.Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 7 or above can claimed these Primogems at any time before the end of Version 2.3.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account also specifies how the player will receive their 1,600 Primogems. Travelers will receive 400 Primogems per day from December 11 to 14. The only limitation is that they must be of Adventure Rank 7 or higher.

These Primogems will arrive in the players' in-game mail by 0:00 server time. It might not necessarily be the same 0:00 for where the player lives, but these rewards will arrive every day for four days.

Genshin Impact wins the Best Mobile Game at the TGA 2021

The above video showcases when Genshin Impact wins the Best Mobile Game award at the TGA. It went up against four other popular games, but fans voted for Genshin Impact the most out of all of them.

Shortly after that, a Genshin Impact trailer highlighted Itto and Gorou. The trailer also had a brief sneak peek featuring Yun Jin, so today was an eventful day for Genshin Impact fans.

Remember, the 1,600 Primogems will be distributed in the following manner:

December 11: 400 Primogems

400 Primogems December 12: 400 Primogems

400 Primogems December 13: 400 Primogems

400 Primogems December 14: 400 Primogems

Once it's in the mail, players have until the end of Genshin Impact 2.3 to claim these Primogems.

