Genshin Impact reveals first look at Xiao: Elemental Skill, Burst, Abilities, and more

After a long suspense, Genshin Impact has finally released the first look of Xiao - the upcoming gacha character. The animations for Xiao's elemental skill, Elemental burst, and attack combos were also revealed in the announcement.

According to the showcase, Xiao's normal attack, "Whirlwind Thrust," performs up to six rapid strikes with a polearm. His charged attack consumes stamina to perform an upward thrust.

Xiao's elemental skill, "Lemniscatic Wind Cycling," performs a high-speed dash, dealing Anemo damage to enemies in his path. This skill can be used while airborne or in mid-air.

Xiao's elemental burst "Bane of all Evil" makes him put on his Yaksha's mask that once struck fear into gods and demons. When the burst is cast,

It increases his jumping ability.

Increases the attack AOE and DMG

Xiao's attack DMG is converted into Anemo Elemental damage, which can not be overridden by any other elemental infusion.

In this state, Xiao will continuously lose HP over time.

The effects of his burst vanish when he leaves the field. It doesn't carry over to other characters in the party.

Xiao's other passive ability Evil Conqueror: Tamer of demons, allows him to increase damage by 5% every 3 seconds up to a total of 25%.

Dissolution Eon-Heaven Fall ability allows his elemental skill damage to be increased by 10% for 6 seconds on first use. This is stackable up to 3 times.

Transcension: Gravity Defier decreases falling damage of all party members by 20%

Xiao's Elemental skill, Burst and Attack combos:

Xiao doing Xiao things pic.twitter.com/ShvNLPtE2e — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

The announcement also reveals Xiao's in-game history and his Voice actors. Laila Berzins has done his voice acting in English, and Matsuoka Yoshitsugu did in Japanese.

ALSO READ: Xiao in Genshin Impact: How will his introduction affect the gameplay

Xiao is known by many names, such as "The Vigilant Yaksha," "Conqueror of Demons," and "The Adeptus of Liyue." He is one of the 5 adept that was once summoned by Morax - The Geo Archon, to end the demonic spirits that once troubled Liyue. As the only surviving Adeptus, he's on par with the Fatuis or Archons. These descriptions justify the hype.