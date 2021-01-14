Genshin Impact's Adrift in the Harbor begins with the launch of Ganyu

The five-star rated cryo-elemental character, Ganyu, is now available for players to unlock in Genshin Impact.

The Ganyu banner, "Adrift in the Harbor," began on January 12. The Ganyu banner was preceded by the "Secretum Secretorum" for the Albedo banner.

The Ganyu banner is set to be available to players until February 2nd. It is speculated that the Ganyu banner will be followed by a Xiao banner, along with the release of patch 1.3.

Similar to other banners in Genshin Impact, the Ganyu banner has a 0.6% drop chance. However, players are guaranteed to find at least one 5-star rated character after 90 pulls on the banner.

Given that there are two possible 5-star rated characters under the Ganyu banner, players have a 50-50 chance of securing the new cryo-elemental character at the 90th pull. However, for those that do not receive Ganyu at the 90th pull, they can certainly unlock Ganyu at the 180th pull.

Ganyu banner in Genshin Impact

The Adrift in the Harbor Ganyu banner presents a load of in-game items and characters for players to unlock. With three 4-star rated characters and two 5-star rated characters in the pool, players have a chance of unlocking up to 5 new playable characters in Genshin Impact.

Characters that can be obtained from the Adrift in the Harbor Ganyu banner are:

Ganyu: cryo-elemental five star rated character

Keqing: electro-elemental five star rated character

Xiangling: pyro-elemental four star rated character

Xingqiu: hydro-elemental four star rated character

Noelle: geo-elementakl four star rated character

Each four star rated character has a 2.550% chance of dropping. However, every tenth pull from the banner results in a confirmed four star rated character.

Additionally, the release of Adrift in the Harbor also saw the release of Ganyu's story quest, Sinae Unicornis Chapter. Players need to have atleast 40 Adventure Rank in order to participate in this quest. Participating in Ganyu's story quests costs players one story key.

Given Ganyu's abilities and explosive performance since the release, the cryo-elemental five star rated character is definitely one of the must-haves in Genshin Impact.